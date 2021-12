Tony Boloney’s is known for innovative twists in classics eats like pizza, subs, fries, and wings. After all, it created the taco pie: a true New Jersey treasure. Now, just in time for the holidays, the pizzeria teamed up with Slice, the pizza loyalty program app, to offer something creative, memorable, and definitely tasty. If you’ve watched Elf, the iconic Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell, then you know about the four main food groups of Elves: “candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup!” Now, imagine that, on a pizza. We’re here to tell you that these two businesses have come together to create a ‘Buddy the Elf’ pizza.

