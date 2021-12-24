Christmas through the Eyes of a Child

Just when parents thought it was safe to travel for the holidays, the new Omicron variant emerged. Evidence suggests that Omicron may be twice as transmissible as Delta, and it’s spreading rapidly in some areas of the U.S., particularly in the Northeast. Although Omicron currently makes up less than three percent of all COVID cases in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s threatening to rip its way through the U.S. in the coming weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts are warning that we should expect a fifth wave of COVID. In this sort of limbo period, how should families approach the winter holidays?

