WRAL, United Way partner to help those left without jobs after QVC fire

DENVER (CBS4)- It was a tense situation in Denver Christmas morning when a staffing shortage caused the Autumn Heights Care Center to call 911 for help. Saturday morning paramedics were called to the nursing home located at 3131 S Federal Blvd. (credit: CBS) A source familiar with the situation says there was 1 nurse for 50 patients. The Denver Department of Health and Environment could not confirm those numbers but did say there was a staff shortage. According to the source, the nurse requested residents be transferred to local hospitals due to COVID. Signs on the door of the care center state they...

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO