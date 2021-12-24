ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs 138, Lakers 110: What they said after the game

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — The Spurs went into Los Angeles to face the Lakers and got a convincing 138-110 win on the road. It also marked the end of the Staples Center where the Spurs would be the last team to win in that arena. Keita Bates-Diop led the...

Gregg Popovich
Lonnie Walker
Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
Los Angeles Lakers
San Antonio Spurs
Detroit Pistons
Spurs rout depleted Lakers 138-110 in last Staples game

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 30 points while making all 11 of his shots, and the San Antonio Spurs routed the slumping Los Angeles Lakers 138-110 on Thursday night in the final event at Staples Center under the 22-year-old arena's original name. Derrick...
Lakers throttled by Spurs for fourth loss in a row

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook continued their scorching hot play, combining for 66 points, but the remains of their supporting cast struggled yet again and the San Antonio Spurs thoroughly dismantled the Lakers’ defense, beating L.A. 138-110. The ugly affair marked the final NBA game played at Staples Center before it’s renamed Crypto.com arena on Christmas.
