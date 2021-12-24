ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cats

LETTERS TO SANTA!

Cover picture for the articleI have been a good boy I would like a dirt bike. I have some stuff under the tree. I have been a good girl this year. I will leave some milk and cookies out for you, and some carrots for the reindeer. For Christmas I would like to get a...

NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
The Newberg Graphic

'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus'

A newspaper editor in the 19th century pens a timeless response to a little girl's question about SantaIn 1897, The New York Sun newspaper ran an editorial answering every youngster's one question about Christmas. We take pleasure in answering this prominently with the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun: Dear Editor — I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, "If you see it in The Sun, it's so." Please tell me the truth,...
basinnow.com

Tate Family Brings North Pole To Uintah Basin With ‘Santa’s Angels’ Tradition

A local couple’s cherished holiday tradition that started 20 years ago has grown into an amazing operation all focused on helping families in need experience a magical Christmas. To see them in costume you wouldn’t know it but Matt and Alina Tate are in their early 40’s and yet they’ve been at this for two decades. For the first three years, the couple just focused on finding families that they could gift Christmas to out of their own pocket. They upped their game, however, when they decided to suit up as Santa and Mrs. Clause as a way to make money to help more families while also adding more holly jolly magic when delivering Christmas to the families in need. Dedicated to their craft, Matt’s Santa transformation each year is astounding, starting after Halloween when he bleaches his naturally dark hair and beard that he has been growing since he shaved it after Christmas the year before. Having put great care into the details, the Tate family’s presentation as the royal family of the North Pole is as close to perfect as possible. You see, Matt and Alina’s children have joined the family venture and help out as elves Cocoa and Noel. Over the years, the operation has grown to welcome ‘Angel Families’ that adopt families in need. Santa’s Angels met this week to organize and then distribute this year’s gifts and Christmas cheer with amazing results! The Tates adopted 10 families this year that they personally gifted Christmas to and the ‘Angel Families’ adopted another 35 families. This means that 45 local families who otherwise wouldn’t, will enjoy presents for each family member under the tree and a delicious Christmas meal come this Saturday. If you would like to get involved with Santa’s Angels, call Alina at 435-219-3757.
Frederick News-Post

Santa's Farm Fest

A winter weekend at the farm with Santa! Visit with and feed the animals, take pictures with Santa, enjoy delicious treats in the heated stables and enjoy a free festive hayride around the farm. We also have a real Elsa in our Frozen-themed snow globe (and a blow-up Olaf!). After...
fox4now.com

Target recalls 'Letters to Santa' mailboxes for laceration hazard

Target has issued a nationwide recall on a decorative holiday mailbox due to a laceration hazard. The "Bullseye’s Playground" branded mailbox was sold in red or white and measures about 7 inches in length, 3 inches in width and 10 inches in height. The words “Letters to Santa” are printed on the front of the mailbox in white or black letters.
Pine And Lakes News

2021 Holiday Greetings - Letters to Santa

Nearly 20 years ago, my daughters each wrote letters to Santa as second-graders at Nisswa Elementary School that were published in the Holiday Greetings section published in the then-Lake Country Echo. I carefully cut out the letters from each girl’s class and included them in their scrapbooks. Every year...
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
Sierra Sun

Where’s Santa now? Use the NORAD Santa Tracker to find out

Here’s something to help kids struggling against the remaining hours to Christmas morning — The NORAD Santa tracker. The website — http://www.noradsanta.org — provides detailed information as to Santa Claus’ location as he travels the globe distributing gifts. Visit the website and you’ll see an image of Santa and his sleigh travel the world, distributing over a million gifts per minute.
theodysseyonline.com

The Best Part of December Nights Is Looking At Christmas Lights In Neighborhoods!

December is the month where neighborhoods put on their Christmas lights. Christmas lights show their Christmas spirit. During the daytime, the lights are not on. At nighttime, the lights are on. They blend with the night. They make the dark not scary as you drive. The lights are very beautiful and colorful. You can look at them as you drive to your destination. Christmas lights show that people are passionate about Christmas. These lights make us feel the spirit as well.

