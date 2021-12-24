Study: COVID surge expected in Florida, peaking in February

COVID-19 is on the rise in the state of Florida, with an 415% increase in cases in the last week, according to BNO Newsroom on Twitter. The news account also reports that Florida has reported 32,869 new cases in that same span of time. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed Orange County in the “high” tier of case transmission just days before Christmas, one of the busiest and most crowded times of year for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO