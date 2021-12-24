ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Study: COVID surge expected in Florida, peaking in February

By The Associated Press (WMFE)
wmfe.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — University of Florida researchers predict that COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State could peak in February with more than 30,000 reported cases a day from...

www.wmfe.org

Comments / 5

Just Want Facts
1d ago

How out of touch! Get out of your house and see if you can find anyone in the real world here in Florida that thinks this is true.

Reply(3)
2
 

Florida Phoenix

DeSantis expects rise in COVID cases by Jan. 1; won’t “indulge in any of the insanity” of shutdowns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis anticipates more COVID-19 cases in Florida by Jan. 1. — part of a seasonal pattern — but won’t pursue the kinds of shutdowns that could happen elsewhere across the country, according to remarks at a Friday news conference in Ocala. In fact, COVID-19 cases are already rising, according to the federal Centers […] The post DeSantis expects rise in COVID cases by Jan. 1; won’t “indulge in any of the insanity” of shutdowns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Headline Surfer

Omicron Wave: Florida breaks single-day record for most COVID-19 cases since start of the pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida has set a new single-day record for the highest number of reported cases of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, breaking a record for the most infections in a single day since the start of the pandemic in the US in March 2020, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mysuncoast.com

Omicron is dominant in Central Florida wastewater samples

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even though there have been practically no cases of clinical infection, wastewater samples show that the new omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the Florida county that is home to the nation’s largest theme park resorts, officials said this week.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida reports first cases of omicron variant: Know the symptoms

TAMPA, Fla. - The omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in Florida. One case was detected at a hospital in Tampa and officials are working to confirm another in St. Lucie County. Although many reported cases are mild, officials are still wanting to make sure people are vaccinated. The state...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Florida Reports 415% Increase in COVID-19 Cases Since Last Week

COVID-19 is on the rise in the state of Florida, with an 415% increase in cases in the last week, according to BNO Newsroom on Twitter. The news account also reports that Florida has reported 32,869 new cases in that same span of time. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed Orange County in the “high” tier of case transmission just days before Christmas, one of the busiest and most crowded times of year for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

9 Gorgeous Cities In Florida That Retirees Love

Florida sunshine year round makes for an ideal retirement destination. The state tax laws make it affordable, too, including no state tax. And every corner of the state offers a variety of things to do. Historical sites, hiking, boating, sports, and festivals will keep you busy during retirement. You can be as active as you choose in your Florida retirement home. Retirees have grown to love, and live their best lives, in these gorgeous cities in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Omicron concerns are changing COVID rules in South Florida again. Here’s a guide

The rapid spread of omicron appears likely to damper holiday plans. Some familiar pandemic sights, restrictions, and closures have begun to return in Miami-Dade and Broward County. COVID-19 test sites are flooded with long lines again. And cases have been on the rise in the last week throughout Florida, with some days seeing increases not seen since September during the delta wave.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Florida fighting back against Omicron with focus on treatments

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — COVID cases continue to rise once again in Florida, fueled now by the new, hyper-infectious Omicron variant. Over the weekend Epidemiologist Jason Salemi, an expert from the University of South Florida, reported that cases were “skyrocketing” in the state’s most populous counties.
FLORIDA STATE

