Illinois' state government is "broken," Stephanie Trussell, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, said in a news conference Dec. 13. "Over the last decade, hardworking people have fled Illinois in droves," said Trussell, a former radio talk show host. "The majority of those left looking for better jobs. Twenty percent of them left because they couldn’t find affordable housing. Sadly, many are leaving because they no longer feel safe. In the '70s we played outside even after dark while our parents sat on the porch. We felt safe. Today, murder and crime rates in Chicago are the highest they’ve been in two decades."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO