8PM: Christmas Around The World

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Wilson‘s World started the week at Camp North End looking for last minute Christmas gifts from locally-owned small businesses. Camp North End is a collection of several warehouse buildings just north of Uptown between Statesville Avenue and North Graham Street. The 76-acre site that was once a Ford Model T factory and U.S. Military Missile Manufacturing site, now has over 40 small businesses!
Watch the Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021 at 9PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. This holiday special will count down the 12 best holiday commercials ever – one for each of the 12 days of Christmas.
Christina Haack and Josh Hall are having a very merry Christmas with the family!. The Christina on the Coast star, 38, and her fiancé posed for a group photo in front of their Christmas tree alongside Haack's three children: daughter Taylor, 11, and sons Brayden, 6 and Hudson, 2.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson visited CMPD Animal Care & Control and got info on dogs that need adopting, as the shelter kennels are full!. CMPD Animal Care & Control are hoping people will consider adopting an animal or taking a dog on a “Staycation” for a few days.
There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious"...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Alfie Farlow of Charlotte said he can’t wait to spend a magnificent Christmas with his family after he won $2 million in Monday’s Powerball drawing. “I told them, ‘I think our life is about to change,’” Farlow said. Farlow...
Carrington Manor is decorated to the hilt as only the Carringtons can but all is not well at the Manor on a new episode of Dynasty at 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About DYNASTY:. DYNASTY is back, which means the knives...
CHARLOTTE N.C. – We are celebrating National Sangria Day with Crepe Cellar! Head Mixologist, Heather Hamilton, joins Emma Mondo to share some of their fruity combinations for a signature holiday cocktail! Make sure to check out their website for holiday hours.
It’s increasingly common practice these days to ask if a film “still holds up.”. That question refers to: A) Whether the film is as good (however you define that) as we all remember. Are the jokes still funny? Do the action sequences look cheesy? Are the effects so archaic as to distract your suspension of disbelief?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials with Charlotte’s University Soup Kitchen say they are still collecting donations to give to children in need this holiday season for their second annual “Santa’s Helpers” giveaway on Thursday and Friday. The soup kitchen has been serving the Charlotte community all...
The Russian Kola Superdeep Borehole is the largest drilling project in the world, attempting to drill as far as possible into the Earth’s crust. After reaching depths of nearly seven miles below the surface, unexplained sounds resembling the screams and moans of numerous people were reported and the borehole was shut down. But when a small team of scientists and military personnel set out to unearth the source of the strange sounds, they end up discovering the greatest threat that humanity has ever faced.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Jen Shah’s presence causes Meredith to flip out. Later, Mary lies about talking badly about Jen and producers show us the evidence. North Koreans have been ordered not to laugh and are getting some help...
CHARLOTTE, NC. — Santa isn’t the only one making a big trip this year. More than 109 million people, an almost 34% increase from 2020, will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the roads or the skies between now and January 2nd. Nearly 3 million North Carolinians are hitting the roads this holiday season.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Waterbean Coffee announced all profits made on Christmas Eve at their Charlotte locations will directly benefit the family of fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin. Officer Goodwin tragically lost her life in a traffic accident on I-85 in Charlotte Wednesday morning. She is survived by her husband...
CHALOTTE, NC — After sharing his favorite Christmas Card, Self Proclaimed Space Nerd Wilson’s World along with Candice from the Schiele Museum shared info about the Christmas Morning launch of the James Webb Space Telescope!. After numerous delays, the James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to launch on...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Persephone! Persephone is 8-years-old, is microchipped, and updated on her vaccinations. She loves toys, playing in the yard, and is very gentle when taking treats. CMPD Animal Care & Control says that Persephone is in need of an owner who can handle her high energy.
Countless twinkling lights are strewn about each year come Christmas time. And while it seems to be an age-old tradition, electric Christmas lights didn’t really catch on until the early twentieth century. The concept stemmed, of course, from Thomas Edison’s invention of the light bulb in 1879. Months later,...
Read these stories about Christmas from around the world. In the Czech Republic, St. Nicholas doesn’t visit on Christmas. Instead, St. Nick — known as Svatý Mikuláš in the European country — visits on December 6. In Czech tradition, he and an angel descend...
Countless twinkling lights are strewn about each year come Christmas time. And while it seems to be an age-old tradition, electric Christmas lights didn’t really catch on until the early twentieth century. The concept stemmed, of course, from Thomas Edison’s invention of the light bulb in 1879. Months later,...
Comments / 0