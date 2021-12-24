ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Strokes postpone Brooklyn NYE show w/ IDLES & Hinds

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother New Year's Eve show has been postponed amid the Omicron surge. The Strokes' planned NYE bash at Barclays Center with IDLES and Hinds is the latest to...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
jambands

LCD Soundsystem Cancel Final Brooklyn Steel Shows

LCD Soundsystem have canceled their final run of shows scheduled to close out their 20-day residency at the Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, N.Y. The performances were set to take place on Dec. 19, 20 and 21. On Friday, LCD Soundsystem made a statement on social media about the current rise...
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Unsane reformed with new lineup, playing Brooklyn w/ Art Gray Noizz Quintet & Kissies

Two years ago Unsane frontman Chris Spencer announced that he was leaving the group and forming a new one, Human Impact. However, Cooper reactivated Unsane this August with a new lineup that includes drummer Jon Syverson (Daughters) and bassist Cooper (Paradise Players Club, Made Out of Babies), with a focus on the group's early material.
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

The Strokes Cancel Brooklyn New Year’s Eve Concert Due to Omicron

The Strokes have canceled their New Year’s Eve concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which was set to feature IDLES and Hinds as supporting acts. In an Instagram post, the band states: “We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve, but the Omicron variant has thwarted our plans. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date and details regarding refunds will be offered when the new date is announced.”
MUSIC
Stamford Advocate

The New Abnormal: Strokes Postpone New Year’s Eve Show Amid Raging Covid Cases

There’s an alternate universe in which the worst of the pandemic is behind us, Covid cases have long plateaued and 2022 was all set to kickstart 1,000 “Return! of! Live! Music!” articles. In this world, fans were going to say good riddance to this year and celebrate New Year’s Eve at a massive gathering, ready to wax nostalgic.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idles#Barclays Center#The Strokes#Omicron#Nye
gratefulweb.com

NYE at The Lodge w/ Amorphic & Tumbledown Shack

Join us at The Lodge this New Years Eve for a special celebration with two of our favorite up-and-coming acts! We’ve got Amorphic and Tumbledown Shack providing the. tunes for the evening and open-bar for an hour to kick things off. Tickets are just $25 and include entrance to...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Phish reschedule New Years run at MSG

Back in September, Phish announced that they'd be returning to Madison Square Garden for a four-night New Year's run, happening from December 29, 2021 - January 1, 2022. As the Omicron variant continues to surge, however, they've rescheduled the shows to April 20-23, 2022. The three-set show planned for New Year's Eve will happen on April 22, instead.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Guided by Voices cancel New Years shows in Atlantic City & Brooklyn amid Omicron wave

Guided by Voices had planned to ring in 2022 with special shows in Atlantic City on 12/30 and NYC's Brooklyn Made on 12/31, but those have now been canceled. They write: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, and out of an abundance of caution with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, we unfortunately need to cancel the upcoming shows in Atlantic City on December 30 and Brooklyn on New Years Eve. Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

The Strokes, Phish, MMJ, And More Cancel & Postpone New Year’s Shows Due To Omicron

You know the story by now. There were a whole lot of would-be triumphant shows planned for the end of the year in New York City. LCD soundsystem were tearing through a 20-night residency at Brooklyn Steel, intended to keep going even as COVID news worsened, and then eventually had to cancel the final few shows as the surge spiked in dramatic and sudden fashion around the city. There were some other major events looking to say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022, but those won’t be happening anymore either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

The Hotelier, Oso Oso, Origami Angel & more played Counter Intuitive holiday shows (pics, video)

Counter Intuitive Records held its 2021 holiday shows in and around Boston over the weekend, on Saturday night (12/18) at Brighton Music Hall and Sunday night (12/19) at Big Night Live. Because of the surging Omicron variant, there were some changes from the initial schedule: night one became a two band bill with Rozwell Kid and Weakened Friends (who were taking donations for Zippah Recording Studios, a local studio that was destroyed in a fire on Friday), and night two went ahead with most acts from the original lineup, including The Hotelier, Oso Oso, Origami Angel (whose new album, GAMI GANG, we named one of the 50 Best Punk Albums of 2021), Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Kississippi, Insignificant Other, and Jail Socks, as well as an acoustic stage with Sydney Sprague and Richard Orofino. Both nights were also livestreamed on Counter Intuitive's Instagram, so if you couldn't be there in person, maybe you watched it from home, instead.
MUSIC
republic-online.com

Brooklyn Beckham launches cooking show

Brooklyn Beckham has launched his own cooking show. The 22-year-old star has teamed up with Facebook Messenger on a new eight-episode weekly series called 'Cookin' With Brooklyn', which fans can watch together via the Messenger and Instagram apps. The show will see him meet notable chefs like Nobu Matsuhisa, Nancy...
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Czarface played Warsaw, brought out MC Serch and Streetlife (pics)

The Omicron surge cut Czarface's mini East Coast tour short, but before it did, they managed to play Brooklyn's Warsaw on Friday (12/17). During their set, the trio -- Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck, 7L, and Esoteric -- brought out MC Serch, who called for a moment of silence for MF DOOM (who Czarface released a collaborative album with this year), and Wu-Tang affiliate Streetlife (who opened the show) came out to do some Wu-Tang songs with Inspectah Deck.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Overkill and Prong announce 2022 tour, including Palladium Times Square

NJ thrash metal vets Overkill and NYC groove metal vets Prong have announced that they're teaming up for a US tour in March 2022. It begins near the bands' hometowns with a Poughkeepsie show at The Chance on March 3, and it comes back for a NYC show on March 18 at the recently opened Palladium Times Square, the new name of the theater previously known as Playstation Theater, Best Buy Theater, Nokia Theater, and the Loews Astor Plaza movie theater. Ticket link TBA for that show, but tickets for The Chance show go on sale Wednesday (12/22) at 10 AM. All dates (including other NY/NJ area shows in New Haven, CT and Stroudsburg, PA) are listed below.
ROCK MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Mocks Her Therapist as She Celebrates The End Of 10 Hour Sessions Post-Conservatorship

Britney Spears is playfully mocking the grueling therapy sessions she had to endure before her conservatorship was terminated. Now that Britney Spears is free from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, she’s ready to air out some dirty laundry. “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will,” the pop star, 40, began in an Instagram post on Thursday, “being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy,” she wrote, sharing a video mocking the “women” in question.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Greg Tate Dead At 64

Greg Tate, one of the greatest music critics in the history of the form, has died. Duke University Press, Tate’s publisher, has confirmed the news of his death to ARTNews. No cause of death has been revealed. Tate was 64. Tate was born in Dayton, and he grew up there...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy