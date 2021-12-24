ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas Eve forecast

WBAY Green Bay
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Knurr will work his last Packers...

www.wbay.com

nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Freezing Rain Continues to Wreak Havoc on Christmas Forecast

Hoping you’re enjoying a peaceful Christmas Day with this wild freezing rain that’s affected much of New England today. We’ll continue watching the freezing rain through tonight in Vermont, New Hampshire, north of Route 2 in Massachusetts and areas of southwest Maine. With a glaze in the southern states, our total ice accretions can add up to a half inch in some of the most affected spots in New Hampshire. Routes 202, 3, 4 and Interstates 93, 89, 393 and 293 will continue with freezing rain which will require treatment all through tonight.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
KWQC

Your First Alert Forecast

No snow for Christmas this year—instead we’ll start off with some light rain this morning, followed by gradual clearing and sunshine by afternoon. Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri. Updated: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST. Dogs from a puppy mill in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WLOX

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast

Temperatures are jingling all the way up the thermometer into the 70s for Christmastime 2021! Have a merry Christmas everybody!. All is calm. All is mild. And all is turning rather muggy as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Near...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

Mallory's 6 First Alert Forecast

We cool off fast underneath clear skies this evening, reaching the 20s and low 30s by early Sunday... clouds build early Sunday morning. We’ll remain mild on Sunday in the mid to upper 40s, a few spots at 50, with the chance of a stray evening shower. The day will feel cooler though thanks to more cloud cover and breezes.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Freezing Rain Continues to Wreak Havoc on Christmas Forecast

Community Policy