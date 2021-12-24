ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wheel of Time Season 1 Finale Review: "The Eye of the World"

Cover picture for the articleThe following contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time’s eighth episode, “The Eye of the World,” which aired on Amazon on Dec. 24. For more, check out a review of last week’s episode. The vast ambition and resources behind Amazon’s adaptation of The Wheel of...

PC Gamer

The monoliths in The Witcher Season 2, explained

Wondering what the monoliths are in The Witcher? If you're here, you're probably in the middle of watching or just finished the second season of The Witcher show on Netflix. While these strange obelisks appeared briefly in the first season, they got a lot more screen-time during the show's second outing.
TheSixthAxis

New World players will be able to get The Wheel of Time items for limited time

New World players will have the chance to earn items that have been featured in Amazon Prime’s series The Wheel of Time, in a first crossover between an Amazon game and an Amazon series. The way that players will be able to earn these items are through watching official streams on Twitch. To link your accounts to Twitch and to know when the Twitch drops are happening then click through to here.
Rosamund Pike
Robert Jordan
IGN

The Wheel of Time Episode 7 Review: "The Dark Along the Ways"

The following contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time’s seventh episode, “The Dark Along the Ways,” which aired on Amazon on Dec. 17. For more, check out our review of last week’s episode. “The Dark Along the Ways” feels like an attempt to pack in a...
PCGamesN

New World is getting a Wheel of Time event for Christmas

Despite being only out for a few months, New World is getting its first crossover event with Amazon’s other major fantasy property – no, not Lord of the Rings, it’s The Wheel of Time Amazon Prime series, which will let players get access to a number of outfits and items themed around the show.
massivelyop.com

Amazon just announced a big New World, Wheel of Time, and Twitch collab

So this is probably the most predictable collab ever, but I’m still here for it: Amazon just announced a New World x Wheel of Time TV show collab, both of which are of course Amazon properties. The downside is the promo is basically just Twitch drops – Twitch also being a platform Amazon owns.
IGN

Aggretsuko: Season 4 Review

Aggretsuko Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. We've gotten to know the impossibly adorable yet rage-filled Retsuko (Erica Mendez) quite well over the course of three seasons. The diminutive red panda is a kind young accountant by day, and a die-hard death metal karaoke singer by night, a hobby she uses to vent all the frustrations that come along with her everyday life as an office worker. Who hasn't been a ticking time bomb at the end of a particularly stressful day at work? You might zone out with your favorite TV shows or take a bubble bath. Retsuko finds catharsis when decked out in corpse paint, screaming at the top of her lungs. Same difference. That formula mostly continues to work in its fourth season, tackling workplace conflicts with empathy, even if it does become mired in some romantic comedy tropes.
lrmonline.com

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Gets Bigger Budget According To Amazon

The Wheel of Time has been the most successful streaming show over the last few weeks. As a result, The Wheel of Time Season 2 gets bigger budget, and that can only be a good thing. In two separate interviews Amazon discusses the great success of Season 1. Also that Season 2 will get an increased budget as a result. First off, TVLine spoke with Vernon Sanders, Amazon Studios’ Head of Global TV, about the fantasy series’ well-watched debut, how its weekly release is working out, and where it fits into Prime Video’s ever-growing slate of genre TV.
ComicBook

The Wheel of Time Showrunner Answers Our Burning Questions About Season Finale

The Wheel of Time ended its first season today with an explosive finale that saw entire armies fall, revealed several new mysteries, and left every major cast member changed in some significant way. From the opening moments of the episode, when we saw Lews Therin Telamon (the last Dragon) during the Age of Legends to the ending confrontation between Rand, Ba'alzemon, and Moiraine in the Eye of the World and the tantalizing tease of the Seanchan arriving as a new invading force, there were a lot of questions we had about where The Wheel of Time would go next. And who better to answer those questions than Rafe Judkins, the showrunner for The Wheel of Time? ComicBook.com had the chance to pick Judkins' brain about the season finale, why he changed certain things from the book, and if he really killed off a fan-favorite character.
IGN

Hawkeye Episode 6 Review

Hawkeye's final episode is a fittingly fantastic finale for the most consistent Marvel TV show, with some of the best action and funniest jokes of not just the season, but this year of Marvel television. In short: the Hawkeye finale is right on target.
The Verge

New World is getting exclusive Wheel of Time gear through Twitch drops

Amazon has announced that it’ll be adding exclusive items to Amazon Games’ popular MMORPG New World from Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time TV series, which fans can obtain by watching special streams on Amazon’s Twitch streaming service, in a breathtaking example of cross-company synergy for Amazon’s various properties and titles.
