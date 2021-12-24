ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry Graf

By Serenity Funeral Home
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry Graf stepped into Heaven on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the age of 68. He was survived by his wife of 24...

rdrnews.com

Elsie Dell Torres Gomez

Once again it is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce one of our beloved has passed. Our Angel on earth Elsie Dell Torres Gomez, a lady extraordinaire, has gone to be with her family in Heaven. She was the youngest of six children born to Jose and Josephina Torres but a sister to many. Elsie was born in Artesia, NM on June 1, 1931. Elsie grew up on the family farm in Atoka, NM where she learned from her parents the joy and beauty of love, giving, and caring for others unequivocally. To know her was to love her. She opened her heart and home to all those who sought her company, comfort, and delicious cuisine.
ARTESIA, NM
Natchez Democrat

David Nathaniel Vantree

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
rdrnews.com

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado, age 19 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18th at New Destination Church with Shane Woolsey officiating. A public meal was provided from 12-1 p.m., at the church. Following the service at 4 p.m., there was a balloon release in Brendin’s memory at the Breckenridge Skate Park. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
ROSWELL, NM
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Lake Charles American Press

Patsy Ruth Reeder

Patsy Ruth Reeder, 66, departed this life on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her residence in Lake Charles, La. She was born Sept. 29, 1955, to Willis Reeder and Gladys Smith Reeder in Lake Charles, La. She worked for the City of Lake Charles as a Parks and Recreations manager...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WSJM

Shirley J. Richards

Shirley J. Richards 93, passed peacefully at Hanson Hospice on December 11th. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services. She was born in Royalton Township to Cleve and Lucy (Snyder) Burkett in 1928. She was raised on the Meadowbrook Road family farm in Benton Harbor. Her charitable nature emerged early. In school she joined the war effort selling stamps and was a member of the Big Sisters club. One of her favorite activities was singing in the Glee Club. In 1945, at the age of 16, she graduated from Benton Harbor High School as a proud member of the National Honor Society. At 17, she was recommended and accepted a position with Dora B. Whitney, Benton Harbor’s first female attorney. Adept at shorthand, this was her first secretarial position. In 1947 Shirley married Clarence Sill, together they had five daughters. She re-entered the workforce in 1955, spending ten years at Heath Company. The remainder of her career was with Whirlpool, her last position as the executive secretary to the CEO- ABCC division.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Natchez Democrat

Joseph Lee Coleman

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Joseph “Mr. Boo” Lee Coleman, 82, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 10, 2021, in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Newport Buzz

RIP Timothy E. Sant

Timothy E. Sant, Captain, NPD Retired, 81 of Middletown, went Home to his Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021. His family was by his side. He was the loving husband of 61 years to Patricia (Sullivan) Sant. Born in Newport, RI he was the son of William A. Sant and...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WSJM

Carla Fay Smith

Carla Fay Smith,55, of Watervliet, Michigan passed away on December 19, 2021 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 4:14 PM.
WATERVLIET, MI
kogt.com

Greeta Ann Watson

Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
ORANGE, TX
Ponca City News

barbertonherald.com

Joann Marie Mullett (Pavlich)

On Dec. 20, our beautiful mother joined her husband of 60 years (Gerald) into the life promised by Our Savior Jesus Christ. Joann’s devotion to her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life where God, family, and friends were focal. Outside of her faith she has many passions in life. Her orchard, gardens, and farm animals fed her family who she taught the skills of canning and freezing. Her gardens also fed many other families through her roadside market which gave her much joy and a little “spending cash .” Joann gravitated to the uncommon. She loves unusual flowers, trees, berries and enjoyed tinkering with food to make her own wines, vinegars, and cheeses. Her Polish pierogis, pies, and nut rolls delighted her friends and family and will continue to do so for generations. Later in life, her game of choice was Scrabble, in which her quick wit and nimble mind always found a way to win even against the most formidable opponent. She spent many hours into the night playing with her children and grandchildren. Our Mother was kind, generous, funny, frugal, complex, and ornery. She was and always will be a beautiful woman. God weaves her life into a unique tapestry that will continue to touch lives for generations. She will be loved and misses until we meet again in the garden path of life. Until then, we know that you and Dad are square dancing or doing the Polka in heaven. Joann was survived by her 7 children, Rosemarie(Kerry), Kathleen(Mark), Delores(Bill), Joseph, Beth(Dan), Gerald(Karen), Denise(Mike), her 16 Grandchildren, and 20 Great-grandchildren.
arcadeherald.com

Paul James Nowak, U.S. Army Vietnam veteran; former lineman for Conrail; enjoyed riding his motorcycle

His children, Cory Andrews of Holmes Beach, Fla. and Marie Bosiacki of West Seneca; two brothers, John Tesmer of Oklahoma and Rick (Bonnie) Lojek of Menifee Lakes, Calif., a sister, Cindy (Dennis) Januchowski of Grand Island; niece, Desiree (Kenneth) Perl of Bliss; nephew, Dan (Lisa) Tesmer of Friendship; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, survive.
Purcell Register

Floyd Milton Pugh

Graveside services for Floyd Milton Pugh, 81, were held Monday, December 20, 2021 at Hillside Cemetery in Purcell. Services were under the direction of the Wilson-Little Funeral Home in Purcell. Floyd Milton Pugh was a lifelong learner who, in his retirement, often greeted the newspaper carrier at the curb to...
PURCELL, OK
easternshorepost.com

Frances Cantrelle

Mrs. Frances Dorothy Cantrelle (Suklje), residing on Chincoteague Island for the past 32 years, left her battle with Alzheimer’s Disease behind to be with the Lord on Dec. 20, 2021. She was born in Reading, Pa., on May 15, 1927, a daughter to the late Mary and John Suklje. Frances worked for many years as a secretary/bookkeeper for several companies, most recently for Beltone Hearing Aids in Reading.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
kciiradio.com

Richard Harvey Holden

There will be no services for 74-year-old Richard Harvey Holden of Washington. A memorial has been established for his son’s education.
WASHINGTON, IA
