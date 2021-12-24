ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Football Team's Deshazor Everett involved in car crash that left passenger dead

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was the driver of a vehicle that crashed Thursday night in Northern Virginia and left a female passenger dead, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to USA TODAY Sports on Friday morning.

The 29-year-old Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R around 9:15 p.m. ET when the vehicle left the right side of the road, hit trees and rolled over, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office on Friday.

The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, the news release said.

Everett, who has been with the Washington Football Team since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2015, was also taken to the hospital. Everett's injuries are "serious but non-life-threatening," according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdEBh_0dVLp0ic00
Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett was signed by the franchise in 2015. Rick Scuteri, AP

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Washington Football Team released a statement Friday morning.

"We've been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett," the WFT statement said . "A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one. Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington Football Team's Deshazor Everett involved in car crash that left passenger dead

