Inflation is back. But how bad is it? And why? And for how long?. The most common measure of inflation, the consumer price index, rose 6.8% in the 12 months that ended in November, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). That includes the cost of food and energy, both of which fluctuate much more than most other goods but are also much more visible to consumers. Leaving them out, the increase was a more modest 4.9%, still well ahead of the last decade or more.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO