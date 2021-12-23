Best Nike Golf Shoes

361's Tim Rose tells us why he thinks he's found the best running shoe for runners... We think the only way to develop the best running shoe is to ask runners to make the shoes in the first place. This is what 361 has done. 361 is still a little bit of a hidden secret: launched just five years ago, it has made considerable waves in the running market, but it still might not be the brand you immediately associate with our sport when you’re considering your next pair of shoes. But we’re here to tell you that you should. Their expertise and passion for running runs through the business like a stick of rock, and the shoes themselves are little short of phenomenal. Could these be the best shoes for runners? Let’s find out. — We spoke to Tim Rose, marketing specialist at 361, to find out more about the brand and their latest launches. Tim’s day job might be 361, but his life is running and triathlon, having raced in the Ironman World Championships, so we can rest assured that he has a vested interest in developing the perfect shoes. Based in Germany, he tells me over Zoom how much he loves his dream job. “Because when you are a runner, and you can work on your kind of own shoes, that’s actually pretty cool!” he enthuses. “The good thing is I can test them pretty hard in my runs and my training and my workouts, and then give very good feedback to the product team.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO