Incorporating 6 million acres of spectacular wilderness, Denali National Park and Preserve represents the final frontier for nature lovers and outdoors people wishing to experience America in all its untamed glory. It’s possible to visit all year round, however, different seasons yield very different experiences in the Alaskan backcountry. For many people, the best time to visit Denali is during peak season, from May 20 to mid-September. From May 20, buses begin offering tours along the 92-mile Denali Park Road—the only access route for vehicle-based sightseeing and off-trail hiking and other adventures. The park’s main visitor center is also open daily during the peak season, the weather is at its warmest, and wildlife is most active and easiest to spot.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO