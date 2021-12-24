ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A ‘chisel’ of light carves solid shapes out of a liquid

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ultraviolet-light beam directs the formation of solid mineral nanoparticles in a carefully...

CleanTechnica

Solar Echo Lighting Introduces Flower-Shaped Lamp That Mimics The Way The Sun Shines

I saw a tweet from Bored Elon Musk, a popular parody of Elon Musk on Twitter, and his friends are launching an independent lighting company. He introduced me to his friends who took the time to sit down for a quick interview. The name of the product is Solar Echo Lighting, and the goal is simple, to improve indoor lighting in a stylish manner.
ELECTRONICS
thespruce.com

How to Pick Out Grow Lights for Succulents

Let’s face it: contrary to popular belief, succulents can be hard to keep alive indoors. They require a lot of light in order to thrive (remember they are native to desert conditions), which can be difficult to provide in most indoor environments. Even the brightest south-facing windows may not provide the amount of light that your succulent desires. That’s why grow lights are a great choice for those who are growing succulents indoors, and while they may seem a bit daunting if you have never bought a grow light before, they are actually really simple to use and set up.
GARDENING
Nature.com

Design and development of a multi-functional bi-anisotropic metasurface with ultra-wide out of band transmission

This paper presents a multi-functional bi-anisotropic metasurface having ultra-wide out of band transmission characteristics. The proposed metasurface is comprised of 90Â° rotated T-shaped configuration yielding greater than or equal to 50% out-of-band transmission from above L- to X-band. Moreover, this metasurface achieves a maximum of 99% out-of-band transmission at lower frequency bands (i.e., L-band). The simultaneous absorptive and controlled reflection functionalities are achieved at 15.028 to 15.164Â GHz along with polarization-insensitive and angular stable properties. The proposed metasurface yields state-of-the-art features compared to already published papers and has broader scope for Fabry Perot cavity, Radar cross-section (RCS) reduction, electromagnetic compatibility and interference (EMC/I) shielding, selective multi-frequency bolometers, ultrathin wave trapping filters, sensors and beam-splitters in the microwave domain.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Templating Approach Stabilizes “Ideal” Perovskite Material for Cheap, Efficient Solar Cells

Researchers have developed a method to stabilize a promising material known as perovskite for cheap solar cells, without compromising its near-perfect performance. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, used an organic molecule as a ‘template’ to guide perovskite films into the desired phase as they form. Their results are reported in the journal Science.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

3D printed nanomagnets unveil a world of patterns in the magnetic field

Scientists have used state-of-the-art 3D printing and microscopy to provide a new glimpse of what happens when taking magnets to three-dimensions on the nanoscale—1000 times smaller than a human hair. The international team led by Cambridge University's Cavendish Laboratory used an advanced 3D printing technique they developed to create...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Plasmonic lasers turn magnetic

Plasmonic lasers display many unique features, but these were so far unrelated to magnetism. Recent research shows that plasmonic lasers can be switched on and off magnetically. The interaction of light with conduction electrons in metals can cause the electron cloud to move collectively, as a single entity. These collective...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

From the oilfield to the lab: How a special microbe turns oil into gases

Microorganisms can convert oil into natural gas, i.e. methane. Until recently, it was thought that this conversion was only possible through the cooperation of different organisms. In 2019, Rafael Laso-Pérez and Gunter Wegener from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology suggested that a special archaeon can do this all by itself, as indicated by their genome analyses. Now, in collaboration with a team from China, the researchers have succeeded in cultivating this microbe in the laboratory. This enabled them to describe exactly how the microbe achieves the transformation. They also discovered that it prefers to eat rather bulky chunks of food.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Low-power light modifies electron microscopy

An optical device designed to control the properties of electron waves inside an electron microscope demonstrates that clever platforms for integrated photonics need not be powered by expensive laser systems. Martin Kozák is in the Faculty of Mathematics and Physics, Charles University, 12116 Prague, Czech Republic. The wavelength of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamic soft materials as tough as glass

Slow, tunable dissociation of non-covalent host"“guest complexes confers supramolecular polymer networks with excellent compressive strength and self-recovery. Transformative technologies have been realized from soft polymer-based materials spanning industrial, biomedical and electronic applications. The compressibility and flexibility possible with soft materials have also inspired a 'sci-fi' genre of soft humanoids, with their life-like features offering stark contrast to traditional harsh metallic robots1. In pursuit of such a vision, soft materials have been fabricated into motile robotics, electronic skins and soft actuators2. Yet, realizing materials with extreme compressibility, ultra-high compressive strength and complete self-recovery under ambient conditions remains a limitation of many soft materials. Now, writing in Nature Materials, Zehuan Huang and colleagues3 report supramolecular polymer networks comprising dynamic crosslink motifs with slow dissociation rates that can be tuned by structural design, endowing these soft materials with high compressive strength without fracturing and fast recovery at room temperature following numerous cycles of compression, even when repeatedly compressed by an automobile.
ENGINEERING
Cosmos

The double-threat copper surface that kills bacteria in minutes

The newest warrior in the fight against antibiotic resistance may come with a copper shield. A team of nanotechnologists have developed a copper-based substance that kills more than 99.99% of bacteria on it within a couple of minutes. Copper has long been known for its antimicrobial properties – it’s been...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Unveiling microbial preservation under hyperacidic and oxidizing conditions in the Oligocene Rio Tinto deposit

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00730-8, published online 02 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, citation numbers after reference 11 (with the exception of citations to References 7 and 10) were inaccurate by two. Additionally, in the Introduction,. "Although different authors report neutral to alkaline conditions...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Physicists Discover a Remarkable New Type of Sound Wave

Can you imagine sound travels in the same way as light does? A research team at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) discovered a new type of sound wave: the airborne sound wave vibrates transversely and carries both spin and orbital angular momentum like light does. The findings shattered scientists’ previous beliefs about the sound wave, opening an avenue to the development of novel applications in acoustic communications, acoustic sensing, and imaging.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Solids with special symmetries for quantum and spintronics applications

(Nanowerk News) While conventional electronics relies on the transport of electrons, components that convey spin information alone may be many times more energy efficient. Physicists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research in Stuttgart have now made an important advance in the development of novel materials for such components (Nature, "Symmetry-enforced topological nodal planes at the Fermi surface of a magnet"). These materials may also be the key to quantum computers that are less susceptible to interference.
CHEMISTRY
CNET

Solar energy basics: The magic of photovoltaic panels

It sounds like magic: Capturing energy from the sun and converting it into electricity to run your toaster. It's science, not magic, though. Solar panels use a curious bit of science called the photovoltaic effect to convert one form of energy into another. Here's how solar panels harvest light, converting it into electricity.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A radiocarbon revolution sheds light on the Vikings

Advances in the precision of radiocarbon dating can offer year-specific data. Analyses of archaeological sites in Denmark and Canada provide insights into the chronology of the global networks of the Viking Age. James H. Barrett ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-6683-9891 0. James H. Barrett is in the Department of Archaeology and Cultural History,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Ice nucleation in a Gram-positive bacterium isolated from precipitation depends on a polyketide synthase and non-ribosomal peptide synthetase

The middle initial was missing from the author Lefevre. The original article has been corrected. Present address: Department of Biological Sciences, University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, PA, USA. Present address: Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA. These...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water studies focuses on the specific contexts where water-related hazardous events occur simultaneously, in cascade or cumulatively with other events. Characteristic of the field is the intensive collaboration of scientists and practitioners from different disciplines working together to better understand, assess and manage water-related multi-hazards. At the recent Asia Oceania Geosciences Society"“European Geosciences Union Joint Conference on New Dimensions for Natural Hazards in Asia, we discussed the statement 'Too much and not enough'1 and here suggest three reasons why transdisciplinary collaborations have led to many new ideas and notable advancements in the field of water-related multi-hazard research in recent years.
SCIENCE

