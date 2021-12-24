“Trails are our future,” Mountain Trails Foundation

PARK CITY, Utah — Mountain Trails Foundation has new leadership and continues to thrive within the Park City community as a coveted local non-profit.

Mountain Trails Foundation works closely with Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District ( Basin Rec ), Park City Municipal, Deer Valley Resort , and Park City Mountain Resort. These organizations, along with efforts from open-space advocates such as Summit Land Conservancy and Utah Open Lands, have created one of the country’s most extensive, continuous trail systems. That’s the mission and goals for Mountain Trails Foundation . Creating and maintaining a seamless, year-round trail system is a monumental undertaking for Park City.

Executive Director Lora Smith comments in the above video, “As I look down the path at where growth is taking our town, I see trails as our future.” Mountain Trails Foundation does its part within the community to advocate and protect access to trails throughout all of Park City.

May open space and trails be the place you find freedom and friendship. — Lora Smith, Executive Director at Mountain Trails Foundation

Mountain Trails Foundation was the top non-profit in this year’s Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC. 1,081 donors helped fund $140,488 in donations.

