The Wauwatosa property tax portal now has 2021 property tax bills available. We've mailed tax bills to property owners the week of December 13. You can view your property tax bill online. The easiest way to find your property is by house number and street name. For example, for the property located at 7725 West North Avenue, type in "7725" in house number and "North" in street name. You do not need any other information (no parcel, direction or street type).

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO