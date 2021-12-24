ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City Insiders Hold Strong Belief About Star Forward's Future in Comparison to Ferran Torres' Potential

With Pep Guardiola confirming that Torres’ move to Barcelona is ‘close’ in a press-conference on Thursday afternoon, the club have decided to let go of their most promising striking option.

The Sky Blues failed in their pursuit to land Harry Kane in the summer and with the Spaniard’s inevitable exit in January, Manchester City will rely on their false nine system until the end of the current campaign.

Sitting on top of the Premier League table while cementing a Champions League round of 16 place with a game to spare, Pep Guardiola’s tactical brilliance of getting the best out of a side that lacks a natural number nine has come to fore yet again.

As per a report by the Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee, another reason why the club are ‘comfortable’ in letting Ferran Torres depart is due to how ‘happy’ they are with Cole Palmer’s progress in the last 12 months and this season in particular.

Further details suggest that some within the club have tipped the 19-year to have a ‘brighter future’ at the Etihad Stadium than the Spanish international.

Palmer has been entrusted by Pep Guardiola to occupy the false nine role, with the Manchester City youth product making his first start in the Premier League against Everton centrally.

The Wythenshawe-born attacker has already scored his first ever Champions League goal, as well as a strike in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Cole Palmer is firmly in the Catalan boss' plans for the ongoing season and the future, with a recent report revealing that City had rejected a loan proposal for the second-half of the campaign from Newcastle United.

FanSided

Manchester City identify La Liga star as Ferran Torres replacement

Manchester City have identified Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal as a potential replacement for Barcelona-bound Ferran Torres, reports Fichajes. The Catalan giants have all but sealed the signing of Ferran Torres for €55 million, despite their financial troubles. Xavi Hernandez wants a flexible forward who can create and score goals in equal measure to help Barcelona finish in the top four and that makes Torres a perfect fit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Man City ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Barcelona Defender - Bayern Munich Also Showing Interest

It’s not a hot take to suggest that Manchester City arguably have two of the finest full-backs in world football at their disposal in Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo. Walker is the more traditional out of the two, being one of the most dependable defensive full-backs in the world, while being a comfortable technician. Cancelo is perhaps the most complete full-back in Europe on current form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City host Leicester on Boxing Day as they continue to march towards a Premier League title defence. Pep Guardiola’s side are in fine form, with a win over the Foxes today able to take their domestic win streak to eight and open up a six-point gap to second-placed Liverpool, who can only watch after their match with Leeds was postponed due to a Covid outbreak.Leicester are recovering from a devastating penalty shoot-out defeat in the Carabao Cup to Liverpool.FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Leicester build-up, team news, line-ups, latest score and goal updatesBut while Brendan Rodgers contends with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
