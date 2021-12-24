Man City Insiders Hold Strong Belief About Star Forward's Future in Comparison to Ferran Torres' Potential

With Pep Guardiola confirming that Torres’ move to Barcelona is ‘close’ in a press-conference on Thursday afternoon, the club have decided to let go of their most promising striking option.

The Sky Blues failed in their pursuit to land Harry Kane in the summer and with the Spaniard’s inevitable exit in January, Manchester City will rely on their false nine system until the end of the current campaign.

Sitting on top of the Premier League table while cementing a Champions League round of 16 place with a game to spare, Pep Guardiola’s tactical brilliance of getting the best out of a side that lacks a natural number nine has come to fore yet again.

As per a report by the Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee, another reason why the club are ‘comfortable’ in letting Ferran Torres depart is due to how ‘happy’ they are with Cole Palmer’s progress in the last 12 months and this season in particular.

Further details suggest that some within the club have tipped the 19-year to have a ‘brighter future’ at the Etihad Stadium than the Spanish international.

Palmer has been entrusted by Pep Guardiola to occupy the false nine role, with the Manchester City youth product making his first start in the Premier League against Everton centrally.

The Wythenshawe-born attacker has already scored his first ever Champions League goal, as well as a strike in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Cole Palmer is firmly in the Catalan boss' plans for the ongoing season and the future, with a recent report revealing that City had rejected a loan proposal for the second-half of the campaign from Newcastle United.

