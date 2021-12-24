17-year-old to stand trial as adult for death of 2 teens

A 17-year-old will stand trial as an adult for the murder of two other teens that occurred in March 2021.

Edward T. Shelton faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

He stands accused of killing 15-year-old Dominique Nelson and 15-year-old Dominik Simmons.

Court records show Kansas City, Missouri, police were dispatched to the area of 73rd Street and Norton Avenue on March 20.

One teen was found at the scene shot multiple times. The other teen was found the next morning nearby with a gunshot wound to the back.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond for Shelton.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.