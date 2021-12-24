ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Waitress dishes on her best ‘nice’ and worst ‘rude’ celebrity customers

By Andrew Court
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This Los Angeles waitress is serving up some hot and spicy celebrity secrets. Veteran server Annie Bond has taken to TikTok to rate the A-listers she’s met on the job — from “extremely nice” Lady Gaga to “rude” Judd Apatow. Bond posted her...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning in talks for Chippendales

Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning are in talks to star in 'Chippendales'. The pair look set to join Dev Patel in the movie - which tells the story of the male exotic dancing enterprise - that will be directed by Craig Gillespie. The plot focuses on Steve Banerjee (Patel), who...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Eva Mendes
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Leslie Mann
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Anna Faris
Person
Ryan Gosling
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Restaurants#Waitress#Tiktok#La
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt has a new partner

Among the items on the agenda of the thorny lawsuit between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in addition to the problems inherent in custody of the children, there was also the question of Chateau Miraval, the prestigious castle of the couple with an adjoining winery. Finally it seems that at...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

John Mulaney’s Ex Just Responded To His Baby’s Birth In The Shadiest Way Possible

Earlier this week, news broke that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had finally welcomed their baby into the world, and the comedian’s ex, Anna Marie Tendler, had some sly commentary for the event. While the pair married in 2014 and parted ways in 2020 following Mulaney’s struggles with substance abuse, Tendler evidently still holds some (reasonable) hard feelings towards her ex following the birth of his child, after the 39-year-old publicly revealed he never planned to have kids while married to Tendler.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blackchronicle.com

Candace Parker Reveals She’s Expecting A Baby With Wife, Shatters Twitter

Everyone’s buzzing over WNBA superstar Candace Parker announcing that she and proud partner Anna Petrakova are expecting a baby. In a growing trend among celebs, Parker made the unexpected reveal two years into her marriage with the Russian baller without ever coming out to the public. “Happy Anniversary Моя...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Chrissy Teigen Shared A Pic Of Bathtime With Her Kids, And Of Course People Had Thoughts

It’s pretty much a given that having people look at you and share their opinions on your life and personal choices comes with being a celebrity. Those stars that choose to engage with the public on social media and share even more about who they are as well as the private moments in their life have even more of an audience when living their life. Chrissy Teigen isn’t typically one for hiding who she is or what's going on in her life, so of course people have thoughts when she posts. This is especially the case when it’s a pic of her in the bathtub with her and her husband John Legend’s two children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is often compared to her famous mum, and their resemblance is uncanny in unearthed photos of the singer during her time at high school. The pop sensation – who is renowned for her blonde hair – looked almost unrecognisable as a brunette in pictures from her year book, which have been colourised by MyHeritage.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy