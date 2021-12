Streaming platforms have replaced traditional television over the last decade. There are many free and paid choices to stream content online, and Stremio is one of them. Stremio is a media center platform to watch sports, movies, web series and live TV. This platform is similar to Plex and Kodi but provides some extra features. Like other streaming platforms, users can use the Stremio add-ons to extract the desired content. Stremio aims to be user-friendly, which means this platform has few configurable choices but ensures that users do not need to be computer experts to install it.

