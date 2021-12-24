ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert picks for Colts-Cardinals on Christmas Day

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts face one another in Week 16 Christmas night at State Farm Stadium on national television. The Cardinals, who have lost two games in a row, can clinch a playoff berth with a win. They have been in that scenario each of the last two weeks.

They are 4-0 this year against the AFC and 3-0 against the AFC South.

The Colts have won five of their last six games, although they are 1-3 against the NFC and 1-2 against the NFC West.

The Cardinals are favored in this game.

How will this game play out? Below, we have expert picks from me, Colts Wire managing editor Kevin Hickey and AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman and Kent Somers from their Week 16 preview video. Two have the Cardinals winning and two have them losing.

Jess Root, Cards Wire

Cardinals 31, Colts 28

The Cardinals have lost two straight for the first time all season. They have the offense to neutralize the Colts’ ball-control attack. The recipe for success has been get an early stop and add points. That way, the run game is less of a concern. All of Carson Wentz’ six interceptions have been against top-caliber teams like the Cardinals. They will get an early lead, force a Wentz mistake and hold off a late rally. The Cardinals hold on for a 31-28 Christmas Day win.

Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Colts 26, Cardinals 24

It’s definitely going to be a fun an exciting game. I understand the Cardinals are one of the best teams in the NFL but the Colts are simply too hot right now. Maybe that means regression is coming their way but given the matchup in terms of Jonathan Taylor against the Cardinals run defense, this is the kind of game the Colts can control. I’ll take the Colts, 26-24.

Bob McManaman, AZCentral Sports

Colts 23, Cardinals 20

I wrestled with this and looked at a lot of different numbers and watched a lot of Colts highlights.

At the end of the day, when I made my pick and sent in my scouting report, it said the Colts are going to win by three, 23-20. And I think it can go either way.

Kent Somers, AZCentral Sports

Cardinals 27, Colts 24

I’m going to go with a field-goal game, too. I think the Cardinals are going to win by three.

It is going to be interesting how defensive coordinator Vance Joseph defends this. He can’t afford to let the Colts take nine minutes off the clock like the Lions did last week and score, whether it’s a field goal, whether it’s a touchdown.

