Safe2Tell releases annual report

FREDERICK, Md. – Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner highlighted the County’s accomplishments, resilience and growth in her 2021 Annual Report, which was submitted today to the County Council. A copy of the report is available online at FrederickCountyMD.gov/Executive. The County Charter requires a report to be submitted each year outlining the activities and accomplishments of the County government, along with an annual comprehensive financial statement. The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, will be presented to the County Council at its December 21 meeting. Previous year’s financial reports are available on the County’s website at FrederickCountyMD.gov/Archive.aspx?AMID=183.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO