Safe2Tell releases annual report

By Record Staff
burlington-record.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafe2Tell has released its annual report for the 2020-2021 school year. The report provides an overview and analysis of tip data submitted to Safe2Tell during the last school year and program highlights. It also includes recommendations on how to improve the program. From Aug. 1, 2020, through July 31,...

9NEWS

Safe2Tell saw a drop in tips during the 2020-21 school year

DENVER — Safe2Tell saw 45% fewer tips in the COVID-affected 2020-2021 school year than the previous year, according to the annual report released Tuesday by the Colorado Attorney General's Office. Safe2Tell is a Colorado program that allows students and others to report anonymous threats or concerns. The report says...
DENVER, CO
