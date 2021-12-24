NHL Conference Glance

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Florida at...

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
MILWAUKEE --  Giannis Antetokounmpo could be returning to action for the Milwaukee Bucks just in time for Christmas, as he isn't listed on the Bucks injury report for Saturday's game. That doesnt guarantee the two-time MVP will be be back on the court for the holiday matchup against the...
Lincoln Riley landed a commitment from ESPN Junior 300 wide receiver Zachariah Branch on Friday, giving USC its third commitment in the 2023 class ranked inside the top 25. Branch is the No. 16 prospect overall in 2023, and is the younger brother of ESPN 300 safety Zion, who committed to the Trojans in the 2022 class on December 15.
