Mary “Beth” Elizabeth Johnson Powers

On Dec. 20, our beautiful mother joined her husband of 60 years (Gerald) into the life promised by Our Savior Jesus Christ. Joann’s devotion to her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life where God, family, and friends were focal. Outside of her faith she has many passions in life. Her orchard, gardens, and farm animals fed her family who she taught the skills of canning and freezing. Her gardens also fed many other families through her roadside market which gave her much joy and a little “spending cash .” Joann gravitated to the uncommon. She loves unusual flowers, trees, berries and enjoyed tinkering with food to make her own wines, vinegars, and cheeses. Her Polish pierogis, pies, and nut rolls delighted her friends and family and will continue to do so for generations. Later in life, her game of choice was Scrabble, in which her quick wit and nimble mind always found a way to win even against the most formidable opponent. She spent many hours into the night playing with her children and grandchildren. Our Mother was kind, generous, funny, frugal, complex, and ornery. She was and always will be a beautiful woman. God weaves her life into a unique tapestry that will continue to touch lives for generations. She will be loved and misses until we meet again in the garden path of life. Until then, we know that you and Dad are square dancing or doing the Polka in heaven. Joann was survived by her 7 children, Rosemarie(Kerry), Kathleen(Mark), Delores(Bill), Joseph, Beth(Dan), Gerald(Karen), Denise(Mike), her 16 Grandchildren, and 20 Great-grandchildren.
Maria Conant Jones, a retired educator of over 40 years, died unexpectedly Dec. 15, 2021, at the age of 66. Maria is survived by her son, Oben Marcus Jones Jr. (Aoi) and daughter, Erica Jones Morgan (Cory); grandchildren, Tyler and Sophia Jones, Aurelia, Sadie and Cory Morgan Jr.; her siblings, Barbara Conant DeCuir (Winston Sr.), James Conant Jr. (Glendora), Theresa Conant Demery (Adrian Sr.), and Michael Conant; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Once again it is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce one of our beloved has passed. Our Angel on earth Elsie Dell Torres Gomez, a lady extraordinaire, has gone to be with her family in Heaven. She was the youngest of six children born to Jose and Josephina Torres but a sister to many. Elsie was born in Artesia, NM on June 1, 1931. Elsie grew up on the family farm in Atoka, NM where she learned from her parents the joy and beauty of love, giving, and caring for others unequivocally. To know her was to love her. She opened her heart and home to all those who sought her company, comfort, and delicious cuisine.
Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the...
Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado, age 19 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18th at New Destination Church with Shane Woolsey officiating. A public meal was provided from 12-1 p.m., at the church. Following the service at 4 p.m., there was a balloon release in Brendin’s memory at the Breckenridge Skate Park. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
The night sky shines a little brighter now as Mrs. Cora Lee McNeely’s star has joined the heavens to shine down on us. Our warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed from this life after an extended illness to her heavenly rewards Dec. 15, 2021.
NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
Beth LaPaige Myers Robertson, 49 of Pembroke, VA departed this life suddenly, December 14, 2021 at Carilion Giles Community Hospital. Born in Montgomery County on April 11, 1972, she was a daughter of Anna Marie Mills Arnold and the late William Myers Jr. Beth is also preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, William Myers, Sr., maternal grandparents, Lawrence Mills and Anna Tilley Mills.
NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Joseph “Mr. Boo” Lee Coleman, 82, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 10, 2021, in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
Shirley J. Richards 93, passed peacefully at Hanson Hospice on December 11th. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services. She was born in Royalton Township to Cleve and Lucy (Snyder) Burkett in 1928. She was raised on the Meadowbrook Road family farm in Benton Harbor. Her charitable nature emerged early. In school she joined the war effort selling stamps and was a member of the Big Sisters club. One of her favorite activities was singing in the Glee Club. In 1945, at the age of 16, she graduated from Benton Harbor High School as a proud member of the National Honor Society. At 17, she was recommended and accepted a position with Dora B. Whitney, Benton Harbor’s first female attorney. Adept at shorthand, this was her first secretarial position. In 1947 Shirley married Clarence Sill, together they had five daughters. She re-entered the workforce in 1955, spending ten years at Heath Company. The remainder of her career was with Whirlpool, her last position as the executive secretary to the CEO- ABCC division.
It was with deeply saddened hearts that our family said goodbye to Shirley Ann King (McLalin), on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, as she passed away on a beautiful sunny day surrounded by her sons and comforted by her family, confident that our Heavenly Father will remember her in His Kingdom, when all in new.
Timothy E. Sant, Captain, NPD Retired, 81 of Middletown, went Home to his Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021. His family was by his side. He was the loving husband of 61 years to Patricia (Sullivan) Sant. Born in Newport, RI he was the son of William A. Sant and...
Patricia Wimmer Hare, 80, of Amelia, Virginia, formerly of Giles County, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 6, 2021, after a valiant battle with illness. She was born in Narrows, Virginia, on October 14th, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Mason Howard Wimmer and Lora Harriet Ferguson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her grandmother Lora Janie Ferguson and her son Jeffrey Wayne Hare.
His children, Cory Andrews of Holmes Beach, Fla. and Marie Bosiacki of West Seneca; two brothers, John Tesmer of Oklahoma and Rick (Bonnie) Lojek of Menifee Lakes, Calif., a sister, Cindy (Dennis) Januchowski of Grand Island; niece, Desiree (Kenneth) Perl of Bliss; nephew, Dan (Lisa) Tesmer of Friendship; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, survive.
Graveside services for Floyd Milton Pugh, 81, were held Monday, December 20, 2021 at Hillside Cemetery in Purcell. Services were under the direction of the Wilson-Little Funeral Home in Purcell. Floyd Milton Pugh was a lifelong learner who, in his retirement, often greeted the newspaper carrier at the curb to...
Mrs. Frances Dorothy Cantrelle (Suklje), residing on Chincoteague Island for the past 32 years, left her battle with Alzheimer’s Disease behind to be with the Lord on Dec. 20, 2021. She was born in Reading, Pa., on May 15, 1927, a daughter to the late Mary and John Suklje. Frances worked for many years as a secretary/bookkeeper for several companies, most recently for Beltone Hearing Aids in Reading.
