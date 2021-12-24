Mary “Beth” Elizabeth Johnson Powers

On Dec. 20, our beautiful mother joined her husband of 60 years (Gerald) into the life promised by Our Savior Jesus Christ. Joann’s devotion to her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life where God, family, and friends were focal. Outside of her faith she has many passions in life. Her orchard, gardens, and farm animals fed her family who she taught the skills of canning and freezing. Her gardens also fed many other families through her roadside market which gave her much joy and a little “spending cash .” Joann gravitated to the uncommon. She loves unusual flowers, trees, berries and enjoyed tinkering with food to make her own wines, vinegars, and cheeses. Her Polish pierogis, pies, and nut rolls delighted her friends and family and will continue to do so for generations. Later in life, her game of choice was Scrabble, in which her quick wit and nimble mind always found a way to win even against the most formidable opponent. She spent many hours into the night playing with her children and grandchildren. Our Mother was kind, generous, funny, frugal, complex, and ornery. She was and always will be a beautiful woman. God weaves her life into a unique tapestry that will continue to touch lives for generations. She will be loved and misses until we meet again in the garden path of life. Until then, we know that you and Dad are square dancing or doing the Polka in heaven. Joann was survived by her 7 children, Rosemarie(Kerry), Kathleen(Mark), Delores(Bill), Joseph, Beth(Dan), Gerald(Karen), Denise(Mike), her 16 Grandchildren, and 20 Great-grandchildren.

4 DAYS AGO