Carly Pearce Singing “O Holy Night” Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit This Christmas Eve

Carly Pearce is getting all of us in the Christmas spirit this Christmas Eve.

She appeared on CBS Mornings today to talk about her massive year with her fantastic album that made our Top 40 list, 29: Written In Stone, and also gave a little bit of advice to people who may be struggling trying to make their own dreams happen the way she did cleaning Airbnb’s in Nashville for eight years:

“There’s this image of Jesus with this little girl, and she’s holding this little bear that she has. And she says, ‘But God, I love it.’ And he has a huge bear behind her.

And I would just say you never know when your big bear is coming. Hang on.”

She also gave a stunning performance of the Christmas classic, “O Holy Night”.

We recently shared the video of her singing it on the CMA Country Christmas special, but hearing why this song is so meaningful to her along with her performance on Christmas Eve feels just a little more special:

“I am singing ‘O Holy Night’, which is my favorite Christmas song. And it was my grandparents favorite, my Pearce grandparents, Mamaw and Papaw, there they are!

And they are in Heaven, and I know this was all they ever wanted to see happen for me. And they had unwavering faith that this was gonna happen, so I know that they’re happy and they’re just rejoicing that this has happened.”

Merry Christmas, y’all: