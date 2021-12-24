ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Native Joan Didion Understood Hollywood Better than Anyone

By Anne Thompson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43d8cU_0dVLl0I600

Many Netflix watchers are catching up with actor-director Griffin Dunne’s documentary about his aunt, “ Joan Didion : The Center Will Not Hold,” following the news that the prolific writer died December 23 at age 87 from Parkinson’s. When President Barack Obama gave Didion the National Humanities Medal in 2012, he called her “one of our sharpest and most respected observers of American politics and culture.”

Didion not only chronicled the literati scene of New York in the 1950s and early ’60s but astutely dissected her home state of California. After graduating from UC Berkeley, she landed a job at Vogue in New York, where she penned movie reviews — until her pan of “The Sound of Music.” After marrying Time staffer John Gregory Dunne in 1964, the couple moved to Los Angeles and wound up becoming the ultimate Hollywood insiders. When Didion and Dunne later moved to New York City in 1988, they had lived in Los Angeles for 24 years.

Didion’s first novel “Run River” (1963) was set in her hometown of Sacramento, and her 2003 memoir, “Where I Was From,” looked back on her days in California. Didion and Dunne were part of the fabric of ’70s and ’80s Hollywood, writing countless essays and criticism. Didion wrote 19 books and, with Dunne, six screenplays, including the 1976 “ A Star is Born ” remake starring Barbra Streisand, and Al Pacino vehicle “The Panic in Needle Park.” (Unproduced was their widely admired Norman Mailer adaptation “The Deer Park.”) They adapted two of their novels, Didion’s bestseller “Play It as It Lays” (1970) and Dunne’s “True Confessions” (1977), into Hollywood movies, starring, respectively, Tuesday Weld as a B-movie actress, and Robert De Niro as a Monsignor who clashes with his homicide cop brother (Robert Duvall).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0am9Hx_0dVLl0I600

They knew the town better than anyone. “Los Angeles presents a real culture shock when you’ve never lived there,” she told British Vogue in 1993. “The first couple of years you feel this little shift in the way you think about things. The place doesn’t mean anything. Los Angeles strips away the possibility of sentiment. It’s flat. It absorbs all the light. It doesn’t give you a story. Then you start asking what it is to mean something. What does New York mean? Then you start telling yourself what New York means is a sentimental story.”

In her famous 1973 essay in The New York Review of Books, “Hollywood: Having Fun,” Didion skewered film reviewing as a “vaporous occupation” and disdained outsider coverage of Hollywood from the likes of New Yorker critic Pauline Kael. “Discretion is ‘good taste,’ and discretion is also good business,” she wrote, “since there are enough imponderables in the business of Hollywood without handing the dice to players too distracted to concentrate on the action.”

Didion loved explaining how Hollywood works. “The place makes everyone a gambler,” she wrote. “Its spirit is speedy, obsessive, immaterial. The action itself is the art form.” To read David O. Selznick’s memoir is “to get close to the spirit of actually making a picture, a spirit not of collaboration but of armed conflict in which one antagonist has a contract assuring him of nuclear capability.”

Fueling their writing were Didion and Dunne’s enthusiastic participation in the L.A. social scene. At their homes in Broad Beach and Brentwood, the couple threw dinner parties with “an incredible collection of people,” Griffin Dunne told me, “from the cinema world and journalism and cops and homicide detectives and D.A.s and movie stars,” including the likes of Mike Nichols, Candice Bergen, Warren Beatty and Barbra Streisand as well as their own young actor-carpenter, Harrison Ford. Didion not only hung out with rock stars Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison, but once cooked dinner for one of Charles Manson’s women. Many of these encounters wound up in her lauded collections “Slouching Toward Bethlehem” (1968) and “The White Album” (1979), as well as her descriptions of L.A. freeways and Santa Ana winds: “the wind shows us how close to the edge we are.”

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Joan Didion Dies: Journalist, Novelist, and Screenwriter Was 87

Joan Didion, the journalist, novelist, and screenwriter of such films as the 1976 “A Star Is Born” died Thursday at her home in Manhattan at the age of 87. The New York Times reported that the cause was Parkinson’s disease. Didion was born in Sacramento in 1934. The fifth-generation Californian found some of her most important material for her earliest writing in the culture and chaos of her home state. Her career began after she won a pair of writing contests put on by magazines during her time at UC Berkeley. One of those wins led her to begin writing at...
MANHATTAN, NY
IndieWire

Slamdance Goes Entirely Virtual, and Other Cancellations as Hollywood Braces for Omicron Surge

Update, December 23:  Slamdance has announced that it’s canceling the in-person portion of its hybrid festival that had been scheduled in Park City, Utah, for January 20-23. The festival will also move back the start of its virtual event one week to accommodate the migration of in-person content to an online presentation. The new dates for the virtual Slamdance are January 27-February 6. “Although we are disappointed that we won’t be able to participate in the communal, in-person experience, we know we can create a unique festival experience for all of our filmmakers through Slamdance’s online platform,” said Peter Baxter, Slamdance...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Emily in Paris’ Seems a Little Too Fine with Everyone Hating Emily — C’est la Vie

[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “Emily in Paris” Season 2.] Ringarde, much? Just when Emily (Lily Collins) began worming her way into viewers’ guarded, cynical hearts — her anti-feminist naiveté could be considered charming in a screwball, ironically patriarchal kind of way — the second season of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” all but assassinated its titular character. Season 2 feels like being flung into an alternate Darren Star-helmed universe where Emily is no longer merely an inexperienced expat; she’s an idiot abroad. And in 2021, is there anything more unlovable than an American with no remorse? For all those who haven’t...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

Everyone’s favorite interview question came up again during during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscars Best Picture push for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when star Tom Holland defended superhero movies as “real art.” Holland became the latest in a long list of A-listers weighing in on the topic of whether or not the genre movies are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who famously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” Holland...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
IndieWire

FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Releases First Trailer for Upcoming Season 3

After three long years, Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” will return to FX March 24. And the network gave fans a Christmas gift with a trailer for the long-awaited third season, which finds the series and its characters in Europe. Watch the first trailer for the new season in the video below, which will air two episodes March 24. The show will then be available for next-day viewing on Hulu. “We are thrilled to have ‘Atlanta’ back with a new season on March 24th,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment in a statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

The Future of Visual Effects with Guru Rob Legato — QA

IndieWire turns 25 this year. To mark the occasion, we’re running a series of essays about the future of everything we cover. As part of IndieWire’s 25th anniversary series, who better to forecast the future of VFX than three-time Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Rob Legato (“The Jungle Book,” “Hugo,” “Titanic”)? The 2021 recipient of the VES Award for Creative Excellence, Legato has translated virtual production into a live-action, photorealistic methodology for James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, and Jon Favreau. In fact, Legato’s VR experimentation with Favreau on “The Lion King” led directly to the director’s pioneering work with Industrial Light & Magic...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IndieWire

‘Close to Me’: Sundance Now’s Psychological Drama Is Well-Acted but Clings to Convention

All is not as it seems in “Close to Me,” Sundance Now’s psychological drama about a married woman and mother who forgets the last year of her life following a traumatic event. A personal investigation into what caused it consumes all six episodes of the limited series, which stars Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston in a middle-of-the-road effort that lands somewhere between the soap opera simplicity of a Lifetime movie and the kind of beautiful hellscape that Nielsen’s fellow Dane, filmmaker Lars von Trier, is known for writing. There’s even a sequence involving a dead canine scored to a rhyme...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Original Song Predictions

Round up the usual suspects. The insular Academy music branch is known for leaning into their regulars (see 12-time nominee Diane Warren’s shortlisted song for Sundance indie “Four Good Days”) as well as unexpected surprises (Amazon’s shortlisted Idina Menzel song “Dream Girl” from “Cinderella”). Needless to say, Menzel has been to the Oscars before, belting out “Let It Go,” Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’ Oscar winner from “Frozen.” The Academy music branch also tends to fall for global pop stars who might turn up to perform at the Oscar kudocast. Inevitably, music stars scored shortlist slots, including for the second year...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Didion
Person
Pauline Kael
Person
Griffin Dunne
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Candice Bergen
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Norman Mailer
Person
Janis Joplin
Person
Charles Manson
Person
Warren Beatty
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Sound Predictions

The sound race runs the gamut of sci-fi (“Dune,” “The Matrix Resurrections”), horror (“A Quiet Place Part II,” “Last Night in Soho”), superhero (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), musical (“Tick Tick Boom,” “Westside Story”), action-adventure (“No Time to Die), and western (“The Power of the Dog”). The odd man out from the shortlist, though, is Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” about his upbringing during the Catholic/Protestant strife of ’69. However, the sonic power and complexity of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” (Warner Bros.) is going to be hard to beat. Its great achievement is creating a grounded reality that is both innovative and believable. So,...
MUSIC
IndieWire

Diversity Among 2022 Oscar Contenders Offers No Obvious Read on Progress

It’s possible that someday Hollywood’s diversity problem will no longer exist. The “diversity sells” narrative is a tired song that’s been sung repeatedly over the last decade, yet progress has been inconsistent at best. Since 2015, social media movements like #OscarsSoWhite have forced the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences to respond, introducing sweeping changes designed to significantly diversify its membership and governing bodies. Yet, Hollywood’s pace of change is slow. The diversity across major categories among this year’s awards contenders, compared to previous seasons, is emblematic. Even the voters in the International Film category, where diversity might seem most...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Velvet Queen’ Review: Gorgeous Quest for Tibetan Snow Leopard Paints a Cynical View of Humanity

Reflections on nature, humanity’s negligence, and mortality, as well as an inquiry into the righteousness of restraint, all propel “The Velvet Queen” (“La Panthère des Neiges”), a new documentary from director Marie Amiguet. Part travelogue, part meditation, it’s a journey in search of the elusive Tibetan snow leopard, “the spirit of the mountain” high in the Himalayas, a quest guided by Vincent Munier, a life-long naturalist, and professional wildlife photographer. Accompanying him at 16,400 ft in subzero temperatures is globetrotter and writer Sylvain Tesson, who also narrates. The two venture into the wild, beautiful, yet daunting region “unmarked by human hand,”...
ANIMALS
IndieWire

‘Station Eleven’: How the Brilliant Episode 3 Explores the Miraculous Tragedy of Art

[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “Station Eleven,” Episodes 1-3.] On Friday, December 17, HBO Max released the first three episodes of its dynamite limited series “Station Eleven.” The cast is populated largely with relative unknowns and a few familiar faces, including Gael García Bernal (“Mozart in the Jungle”) and Mackenzie Davis (“Halt and Catch Fire”). But in Episode 3, “Hurricane,” a supporting player takes center stage and serves as the catalyst for the core story the series aims to tell. Miranda Carroll, embodied by a magnificent Danielle Deadwyler, is alone. Even when surrounded by people on a crowded bus,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Movies#Uc Berkeley#New York City#American#Vogue#Time
IndieWire

Sundance’s Plan for Omicron: Boosters Required, Reduced Capacity, No Food or Drink in Theaters

As the rise of the Omicron variant has led to a cascade of canceled events, organizers of the Sundance Film Festival have decided to move forward with their plans for a hybrid in-person and online festival. But when attendees descend on Park City next month, they’ll be met by a stricter set of COVID protocols announced Thursday. Boosters will be required for most people, theaters and event spaces will operate at reduced capacity, and no food or drink will be served at screenings or public events put on by Sundance. “We will continue to monitor the general levels of community transmission...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Outlander’ Releases Sneak Peek from Upcoming Season 6

Consider it a kiss under the mistletoe this Christmas. While the wait for Season 6 of “Outlander” will have dragged on for almost two full years before it premieres on Starz March 6, the network released a clip from the first episode of the new season to tide fans over and serve as a merry stocking stuffer. In it, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) discuss the impending arrival of Tom Christie, with whom Jamie was imprisoned at Ardsmuir. The two weren’t exactly friends during their time together, but, as Jamie explains, when he extended an invitation to his fellow...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions

This season, the makeup and hair race is led by “Dune’s” complex prosthetic work on the nightmarish Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), which is up against Jared Leto’s unrecognizable transformation as the disrespected Paolo in “House of Gucci.” The shortlist also includes transformations of Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Emma Stone as a ’70s punk-inspired version of Disney’s beloved baddie, “Cruella,” and the the return of Eddie Murphy’s Afro-punk look as Prince Akeem in “Coming 2 America.” “Dune” (Warner Bros.) offers an amazing breadth of work from Denis Villeneuve’s go-to makeup, hair, and prosthetics designer...
MAKEUP
IndieWire

‘Being the Ricardos’: Creating the Behind-the-Scenes Life of Lucy and Desi

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Amazon Studios, for this edition we look at how costume designer Susan Lyall, production designer Jon Hutman, and cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth re-imagined the private and backstage life of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos.” For Jon Hutman, the production designer who built the original “The West Wing” sets, the focus of his latest collaboration with Aaron Sorkin was familiar territory. “What...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: All 15 Best Original Song Shortlist Contenders, Ranked from Worst to Best

This year’s crop of potential Best Original Song nominees may be as mediocre as ever, but certainly not for lack of star power. Unlike last season — when the worthiest tune was a sweeping (and sincerely beautiful) joke anthem from a Will Ferrell movie — the current shortlist is electrified by the mega-watt likes of Ariana Grande, U2, returning champion H.E.R., and Beyoncé and Jay-Z. And then there’s Billie Eilish, who capped off her teens by co-writing one of the greatest Bond themes in the long history of that spy franchise, and belting it with enough heartfelt force to make Shirley...
MUSIC
IndieWire

‘Compartment No. 6’ Trailer: Two Strangers Head to the Arctic by Train in Finnish Oscar Contender

After his debut feature “The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki” won the top Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes in 2016, Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen found similar success when he returned to the festival this year with his sophomore effort “Compartment No. 6.” The film, which follows the journey of two strangers brought together in a tiny sleeper car during their train ride to the Arctic, shared the Cannes Grand Prix, was selected as Finland’s Oscar entry, and this week was shortlisted for Best International Feature. Below, watch the first trailer for the movie, exclusively on IndieWire. “Compartment...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart and David Cronenberg Tease ‘Crimes of the Future’: Set in a World with No Pain

David Cronenberg has not wanted for work these last few years — with recurring roles in TV’s “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Slasher,” and “Alias Grace,” and a few short films in the can. But he hasn’t directed a feature since 2014’s “Maps to the Stars” won Julianne Moore the Best Actress prize at Cannes. He’s finally back behind the camera for “Crimes of the Future,” a speculative science-fiction film with a stacked cast including Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, and Lihi Kornowski. The film shot in Greece earlier this year. As revealed in a new...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Meryl Streep ‘Forgot How to Act’ While Filming ‘Don’t Look Up’ in Lockdown: ‘I Just Lost It’

Burnout and disassociation were very real things for everybody during the deep days of lockdown, and that includes actor Meryl Streep. Her first time back on a set following the onset of COVID-19 back in early 2020 was for Adam McKay’s star-studded Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up,” which was supposed to begin filming in April 2020 before being pushed to November of last year. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Streep said she temporarily “forgot how to act” when it was time to show up for production, which took place throughout the Northeast. In the film, she plays flippant United States President Janie...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy