Congressional panel to investigate Live Nation & its role deadly Astroworld tragedy

CNN – A congressional panel will investigate Live Nation Entertainment, the concert promoter behind the tragic Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured last month.

The House Oversight Committee announced Wednesday that it was launching a bipartisan investigation into “the roles and responsibilities for Astroworld Festival, security planning for the event, and the steps Live Nation Entertainment took after being made aware that law enforcement had declared the event a ‘mass casualty event.’ “

The Houston festival on Nov. 5 turned deadly after the crowd surged toward an outer stage where headliner Travis Scott was performing, CNN reported. Ten died from “compression asphyxia,” according to the medical examiner, and hundreds of others were injured.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” The panel said in a letter to Live Nation. “The panel noted reports of inadequate security and medical staff at the venue, the placement of barricades, and a failure to heed warning signs.”

The letter added that members of the panel are “concerned by reports about Live Nation’s conduct following Astroworld Festival,” considering the company’s “long line of other tragic events and safety violations.”

“We are assisting local authorities in their investigation and will of course share information with the Committee as well,” Live National said in a statement to CNN. “Safety is core to live events and Live Nation engages in detailed security planning in coordination with local stakeholders including law enforcement, fire and EMT professionals.”

The panel has requested information from live Nation by Jan. 7 as well as a briefing on Jan. 12, according to CNN.

Records on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration website show that Live Nation has been fined or sued on a variety of issues over the past decade. This includes an incident in 2018 when someone was struck in the head by a 6-foot metal post and hospitalized.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.