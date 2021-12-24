ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Keep my login btwn App and Community forums

By bkajo Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 2 days ago

What happens: I’m logged in, using my app (iOS), go to community and have to...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
r-bloggers.com

Remote R Shiny Developer Jobs

[This article was first published on r – Appsilon | Enterprise R Shiny Dashboards, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
JOBS
vmware.com

Intelligent hub login issues

I have noticed on devices enrolling into our environment on iOS 15.0.1 and higher can enroll through the intelligent hub and everything seems successful looking through the UEM Console. But when the user goes back into the hub to install on-demand apps the intelligent hub app pops an error, "starting security provider failed" AWSDKSetupErrorDomains 31. This is oddly only affecting certain users who are also admins. I thought maybe it was an admin role causing the issue, but our service desk members have the same roles and it does not effect them at all.
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

Out of Space Integrates With Cellframe to Build a Socially-Oriented Community Forum

In a bid to provide users with an enabling platform to communicate, join groups, discuss product improvements and help people, Out of Space, an all-in-one ecosystem that offers both CEX and DEX trading terminals to users announces integration with Cellframe, a platform for creating 3-gen blockchain solutions secured by post-quantum cryptography.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App Store#Tech#Smart Phone#Ios#Btwn App#Community#Ux
WFYI

Food finder app Community Compass expands statewide

A tool that has helped thousands connect with food in Marion County is expanding statewide. The Community Compass app launched just before the pandemic hit, and has proven to be a useful tool for connecting people with free groceries, meals and food assistance programs close to home. The app was...
MARION COUNTY, IN
TrendHunter.com

Community-Centric Investment Apps

Public.com is a unique investment app that taps into the power of community to help people get the information, inspiration and support that they need in order to become prolific investors, even if they don't have tons of experience. This app allows users to go about owning portions of a...
CELL PHONES
myfitnesspal.com

Food Search - brands

I noticed that food search results have changed. They do not show the brands anymore. Anyone know if there is a way to customize how the results look?. I usually try and reference known brands or restaurants if I cannot find an exact match and need to estimate. I am...
CELL PHONES
hobokengirl.com

Meet Order Hoboken: The New Food Delivery App Keeping It Local

Amidst the hustle and bustle of city life, delivery apps reign supreme, making it possible for a meal to satisfy any craving to arrive at your doorstep, on average, within 30 to 45 minutes. While having your food delivered can’t be beat, it’s the associated fees that frustrate users and restaurant owners alike. Here to change that and keep funds as local as possible, four NJIT graduates have just released a new delivery app called Order Hoboken. Keep reading to learn more about the app and the exclusive offer for Hoboken Girl readers.
HOBOKEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
HackerNoon

Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer

In this article, we will help you understand how to hire mobile developers. To do this, we will walk through four key stages of the process: Platform, Searching for a candidate, Interviews, and Cost. A mobile developer is a specialist that creates applications for different mobile devices: smartphones, tablets, smartwatches,...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Add Schema Markup to Your WordPress Website

You can add schema markup to a web page to provide more context about its content. While a web browser won’t display this data, search engine crawlers can read it. Search engines can then display this data as rich snippets in results. Schema markup can tell search engines whether...
INTERNET
PC Magazine

Learn to Create WordPress Websites for $20

Putting yourself out there on the internet is critical for creatives and anyone who wants to get a business running. While in-person shopping may be making a comeback, there's still a need to be online and reach customers or clients through the web. If you're looking for an easy-to-use, fast...
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Make a website that will actually keep your visitors coming back

Creating user-friendly web spaces doesn’t have to be difficult. You can start making beautiful, user-retaining websites and apps with Zen Wireframe Pro: Lifetime Subscription on sale for $65 (Reg. $1080). You don’t need a UX degree to make a website that will keep visitors using it. Zen Wireframe generates...
COMPUTERS
Cult of Mac

Learn Python from a real pro with this 46-hour course

Python is one of the most useful coding languages you could learn. In fact, it’s the most-searched language on the PYPL Index, meaning it’s also the most popular. You can become a master of Python with Python Hands-On This educational bundle packs in 46 hours of learning, in...
EDUCATION
Times Union

7 Tips for Using Your LinkedIn Profile as Your Personal Branding Website

According to LinkedIn, the platform has 800 million members in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. It's the home for decision-makers, corporate executives, entrepreneurs and employers to connect, collaborate, recruit and share their thought leadership in a particular industry or area of expertise. But did you know that typically...
INTERNET
AGU Blogosphere

Science societies launch Community Science Knowledge Exchange forum and the journal Community Science

This past summer, we announced a partnership to form a portal for fostering community science with six leading societies—the American Anthropological Association (AAA), American Geophysical Union (AGU), American Meteorological Society (AMS), American Public Health Association (APHA), Citizen Science Association (CSA)and Unión Geofísica Mexicana (UGM)—with the further support and partnership of the research and learning publishing company, Wiley.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Demand Curve: How Ahrefs’ homepage educates prospects to purchase

Conversion can be thought of as a formula: Conversion = Desire – Labor – Confusion. Keep this formula in mind when building your website. Your goal is to increase desire while decreasing labor (friction) and confusion. People have short attention spans, so if your homepage is confusing, they’re going to leave.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Use Call, Apply, and Bind in JavaScript

You may have come across various built-in functions like those for arrays and strings while practicing JavaScript. While you might use these more common methods in your day-to-day programming tasks, other methods can be used for special purposes. JavaScript's call(), apply(), and bind() are some such methods that have their...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy