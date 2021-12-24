Keep my login btwn App and Community forums

I have noticed on devices enrolling into our environment on iOS 15.0.1 and higher can enroll through the intelligent hub and everything seems successful looking through the UEM Console. But when the user goes back into the hub to install on-demand apps the intelligent hub app pops an error, "starting security provider failed" AWSDKSetupErrorDomains 31. This is oddly only affecting certain users who are also admins. I thought maybe it was an admin role causing the issue, but our service desk members have the same roles and it does not effect them at all.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO