New to this

Hello! I'm Paige, 31, female. I've been trying to get healthier for a few months, but I realized that without some sort of accountability I just wasn't going to do it. So, I joined this, started tracking calories, and workouts. I was surprised to realize that either I don't eat enough...

BE ACTIVE - get off your butt and MOVE. Find SOMETHING you enjoy. If your activity is limited, find ways to move that you are ABLE to do. Deprivation is the key to Binging and falling off the wagon. Learn how to fit your favorite things in regularly. There are no 'bad foods' Just 'bad quantities'.
Good morning..new here

This is my first experience on here. For me personally, if I start feeling snacky at night, I usually opt for:. -drink a zero cal beverage (eg, water flavored with Mio) Well, it's probably going to depend on what the reason is for the cravings. Some ideas:. - it could...
10 pounds in 10 weeks

I’m going away the end of February and would like to drop 10 by then. Looking for some motivation and support. My Ultimate weight loss is 40 but going on mini goals for now.
The Covid gain

I'm back after a long time. Gained much of my weight back during this Covid thing, staying inside, not wanting to go out. Now I'm trying to get my diabetes back in control and lose again. I'd like some friends for encouragement. callsitlikeiseeit Posts: 8,475 Member. With recent changes to...
Operation transformation

Just a quick hello to the community, I read somewhere on the app that if you include yourself socially here you have more of a chance to succeed. My goals are to put on much needed weight and to also become stronger. Whilst tracking what I eat so I can have a much healthier diet.
Workout Routine - Opinions wanted

I posted in the Fitness and Exercise category, but am re-posting here as was suggested by another user. I didn't really get any responses and would really like some feedback. I am trying to put together a workout routine. I have a Gold's Gym Home Gym and a set of resistance cables. Below is a picture of the list of exercises I have come up with. Should I add/replace/take out any. Please don't pay attention the sets/reps that I have written in. If you have sets/reps recommendations, that would be great, too.
Dietitian Tips for Navigating the Holiday Table

Holidays can be challenging for many reasons — the stress, family dynamics, travel and even the food. Hear me out — holiday food is delicious and special. But, if I had a nickel for every client who came into our sessions with worries about how to eat during the holidays, I would have a lot of nickels. And that’s because, along with the cookie recipes, cocktail parties and family dinners, there’s diet culture messaging declaring you “bad” for enjoying holiday treats. Or, the only way to be “good” and stay on your diet is to restrict foods or exercise like crazy to “make up” for a holiday meal. I am here to say: enough of that. Here are my tips for how to enjoy holiday meals with as little nonsensical diet culture influence as possible.
Hello LETS DO THIS

Hello im excited to get back on track and start tracking what goes in my body. I am on a mission to loos weight the healthy way. Does anyone here do any type of long term fasting 🤔? Im trying to figure out what exercises is good when I'm doing my 3 day fast.
Mindpump podcast

Hi! I am wondering if anyone has listened to the Mindpump podcast. Yes, after a few years, they seem to say the same things over and over again. But curious if you like them or not. Why or why not? Do you think they provide value?. Admittedly, I did MAPS...
New runner tips?

Hi friends, I plan on getting into running along with lifting weights and I thought I’d ask if anyone had any tips or advice for running? I plan on doing long walks and light paced hogs before full on running(to be kind to my joints 😌) but anything else I’ll greatly appreciate !
Stop struggling with losing weight

Have you been dieting and Exercising??.people believe, this is the way to lose weight . believe me I dropped 35 pounds without any hard exercise and dieting. I got this PDF file that has transformed my life on Meetup, Sharing it with you this PDF file isn't illegal. SuzySunshine99 Posts:...
Weight loss

I have been trying to lose weight for so long weight going up and down 10 pounds And I finally got down to 162 from 196. Congratulations! Great news. That is a significant amount of change! I bet you feel better too. AngWBald Posts: 14 Member. December 22 edited December...
What is a set weight?

Had a check up recently with my surgeon...My illness was not weight related, but in the three years since I've been seeing him, I've lost 60kg. He chats to me about my weight loss as part of my checkup. When I mentioned that I hadn't lost anything for some time,...
Time to take control

So, I am back on the app. I was on here before, did well, lost a lot and dabbled with slimming world and weight watchers but they weren’t great at the carbs tracking side of things. So, as mad as it seems starting on Xmas eve of all days...
6-week reset

The DadBod thread inspired me to start a log for my 6-week restart. I had a humbling experience on my vacation this year. My favorite get-away is to spend a week at Myrtle Beach after Thanksgiving — and get to a favorite gym i found a couple years ago (preCovid) and training with an awesome trainer. This year, I had to face the fact that I’m less conditioned than I was 2 years ago and have really let things slip. I’m no longer walking the talk and that was just plain embarrassing. I‘d lost my training mindset during Covid and simply hadn‘t gotten it back, even tho I’d joined a CrossFit box earlier this year (my attendance has been sporadic).
Will Drinking Water Help You Lose Weight?

Water is essential for your health. You need enough water every day to restore fluids you lose in daily life through your breath, sweat, digestion, and elimination. Water hydrates your skin, keeps your joints lubricated and healthy, and keeps your body cool. You'll often read that you should drink water...
