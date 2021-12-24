ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Newly hired TSA agent hailed as hero after saving choking baby

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oulvJ_0dVLj9Rt00

A newly hired Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer has been hailed as a hero after she saved a baby from choking by performing the infant Heimlich maneuver at Newark Liberty International Airport.

According to a release from the TSA, officer Cecilia Morales helped a young mom who realized at the security checkpoint that her baby wasn't breathing.

After shouting instructions to the young mother, Morales realized "she was so nervous and I knew if I didn’t get over there, it wasn’t going to be a good outcome. I jumped over the checkpoint conveyor belt rollers and she gave me the baby. I performed the infant Heimlich maneuver on him."

"The mother was too nervous and in shock to hold her son, so I carried the infant through the walk through metal detector and waited for the pediatric EMT to arrive to give the baby some oxygen a short time later," she added.

Morales was previously an EMT and has previously performed the Heimlich on adults and children, according to the release.

"Two months on the job and she’s literally a life-saver," Thomas Carter, TSA's Federal Security Director for New Jersey added.

"Officer Morales’s quick reaction and actions helped ensure that this family will have a happy holiday season. Her actions were inspiring."

The surveillance video from the incident which was obtained by Fox5 New York shows Morales taking action.

"It was the first time I've ever seen myself in action, saving a life. It was mind-blowing to watch. I felt that my training and experience just took over," she added.

According to New York's health department, At least one child dies from choking on food every five days in the U.S., and more than 12,000 children are taken to a hospital emergency room each year for food-choking injuries. Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under the age of 5, per the health department.

Comments / 1

Related
kjrh.com

Oklahoma child hailed a hero after saving 2 people on same day

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An Oklahoma child is being hailed a hero after he saved the lives of two people on the same day. According to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, Davyon was recognized Tuesday during the Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education meeting for saving the lives of a classmate and a woman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Rookie TSA agent saves baby during busy holiday travel

NEWARK, N.J. — A rookie TSA officer recently saved a baby's life at a security checkpoint inside Newark Liberty International, the agency announced Thursday. A young mom had lifted her 2-month-old son from his carrier seat – only to realize the infant wasn't breathing. Officer Cecilia Morales, who...
NEWARK, NJ
People

TSA Agent Leaps Over Conveyor Belt to Save 2-Month-Old Baby Who Was Choking: 'Literally a Miracle'

Transportation Security Administration officer Cecilia Morales has only been on the job for a few weeks, but her skills as a first responder are already making an impact. While working at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Morales jumped into action when a young mother realized her 2-month-old son had stopped breathing while they waited to cross the security checkpoint," the TSA said in a press release on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Choking#Airport Security#Emt#Federal Security
CBoardingGroup

TSA Agent activates hero mode, saves infant’s life

In a stunning display of heroism, one TSA Agent activated hero mode, leaping over a conveyor belt to save an infant’s life. The feel-good story comes during one of the busiest travel periods of the year as millions of travelers are traveling for the holidays. Newly christened Transportation Security...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALB 10

CAUGHT ON CAM: TSA employee jumps over checkpoint to save baby in distress

NEWARK, N.J. (Gray News) – A newly hired Transportation Security Administration officer is being hailed as a hero after jumping into action when she saw a baby in distress. According to the TSA, a young mother picked up her 2-month-old son to carry him through security at a Newark Liberty International Airport and saw the boy wasn’t breathing.
NEWARK, NJ
Fox News

TSA officer saves baby from choking: 'Mind-blowing to watch'

A TSA officer is being hailed a hero after she saved a baby from choking. Cecilia Morales jumped into action this week when she heard frantic cries from a family at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. A mother had been calling out for assistance because her two-month-old son had stopped breathing when she picked him up from his car seat carrier.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
click orlando

‘She’s literally a life-saver:’ TSA agent saves 2-month-old boy not breathing

NEWARK, N.J. – A Newark Transportation Security Administration agent jumped into action to save a baby’s life, according to a release from the TSA Thursday. Cecilia Morales, a recent hire at Newark Liberty International with 10 years of emergency medical technician training under her belt, acted quickly when she heard people screaming for help in line for airport security, the release read.
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

‘Holiday miracle’: Shocking video shows TSA officer leap into action to save baby who stopped breathing

A newly-hired TSA officer leapt over a conveyer belt at Newark Liberty International Airport to save a baby boy from choking to death, the agency says.Cecilia Morales heard the two month old’s mother screaming for help after she picked him up from a carrier seat to pass through a security checkpoint and realised he wasn’t breathing.As the young mother sought help from other travellers, Ms Morales began shouting instructions at her from behind the conveyer belt, the TSA said in a statement.“She was so nervous and I knew if I didn’t get over there, it wasn’t going to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

TSA officer saves baby who stopped breathing at security checkpoint

A quick-thinking rookie Transportation Security Administration officer scrambled to save a baby who’d stopped breathing at Newark Liberty Airport, department officials said Thursday. Cecilia Morales, who just joined the agency in late October, dashed to help a young mother whose two-month-old son stopped breathing while at a security checkpoint...
NEWARK, NJ
ABC News

Hero dog credited with saving baby's life

An 8-year-old Boston terrier is being hailed as a real-life hero after alerting his owners that their 9-month-old baby was in need of help. Jeff and Kelly Dowling of Connecticut said that while their daughter slept in her nursery Tuesday night, their dog, named Henry, began acting strangely, repeatedly barging into the nursery and waking the baby.
PETS
ABC7 Chicago

'You feel like a hero': McDonald's worker saves choking customer

A Minnesota 15-year-old is being hailed a hero after rushing to the aid of one of her customers at McDonald's. The Saturday shift started out pretty standard. "Yeah, ya know, the standard in and out rush, lunch rush, people like...the line was completely packed," said Sydney Raley. Raley has worked...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Shreveport Magazine

Restaurant worker is being hailed a hero after jumping through window to save a customer choking on a nugget

According to reports, the 15-year-old girl from Minnesota is being hailed a hero after jumping through a drive-thru window to save a customer choking on a chicken nugget. The McDonald’s worker, who has been working at the fast food restaurant for seven months, was just about to end her shift Saturday when the medical emergency occurred. After instructing the restaurant manager and the customer’s daughter to call 911, the girl tried the life-saving maneuver.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

The Hill

422K+
Followers
51K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy