Woman runover by DART train

A woman is recovering after being hit by a DART train Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., DART Police responded to a report of a southbound Green Line train hitting a woman at the right-of-way at West End Station in Dallas.

Reports suggest the woman's legs were pinned. She has since been freed and is at the hospital, her condition unknown.

DART Rail service will be impacted throughout the Central Business District. Shuttle buses will be available to transport passengers.​

