ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Woman runover by DART train

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJs6B_0dVLj8ZA00

A woman is recovering after being hit by a DART train Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., DART Police responded to a report of a southbound Green Line train hitting a woman at the right-of-way at West End Station in Dallas.

Reports suggest the woman's legs were pinned. She has since been freed and is at the hospital, her condition unknown.

DART Rail service will be impacted throughout the Central Business District. Shuttle buses will be available to transport passengers.​

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dart#Shuttle Buses#West End#Accident#Realaustinyork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy