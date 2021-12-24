ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Township, MI

Man charged with murder in death of grandmother

By Ray Kisonas, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Jn18_0dVLj7gR00

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP -- A man is being held on murder charges after police said he assaulted his grandfather and grandmother, who of died of her injuries several days after the incident in Bedford Township.

Jeffrey Travis Ott, 28, of Toledo, was arraigned in First District Court on felony charges of open murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and attempted first degree home invasion. He was arraigned by Judge William Paul Nichols, who set bond at $500,000.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that on Friday, Dec. 17, Ott arrived at his grandparents’ home on Sterns Rd. Deputies said an argument ensued and Ott was told to leave. Deputies said he then tried forcing his way into the residence, at which time his grandfather attempted to stop him. The suspect then violently assaulted his grandfather. When the suspect’s grandmother tried to intervene, the suspect violently assaulted her.

Deputies John Bills and Zachary Blevins arrived at the residence and were alerted that the suspect fled the home. The deputies located and took Ott into custody without incident. He was arrested and lodged in the Monroe County Jail on domestic violence related charges. Both grandparents were transported the ProMedica Toledo Hospital by Monroe Community Ambulance for treatment of their injuries.

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Michael G. Roehrig identified the grandparents as Donna and John Keane of Bedford Township.

Mr. Keane, 71, was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital. But on Tuesday, Mrs. Keane, 72, died as a result of complications from her injuries, officials said. The charges against Ott were then amended to include murder.

The Bedford Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by Detectives Michael Swiercz, Joshua Motylinski and Jeffrey Hooper. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

The court case is assigned to First District Court Judge Michael Brown. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022. The Preliminary Examination is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, MI
City
Bedford Township, MI
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#First District Court
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

389
Followers
319
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy