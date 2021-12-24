ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask The Expert: Christmas toy hazard warning from Cook Children's

As Santa double-checks the sleigh this weekend before taking off, he might be packing a particular toy for some kids this season that he really wants parents to know to supervise while it's being used.

Dr. Daniel Guzman is an ER Physician at Cook Children's and says water bead guns are bringing more and more kids into the emergency room. He joined the KRLD Afternoon News on Ask the Expert, to discuss the hazards.

