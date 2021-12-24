Empower Clinics Subsidiary MediSure Submits Health Canada Application For Its Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Tests

Pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Novavax have both announced that their Covid-19 vaccines provide protection against the new Omicron variant.AstraZeneca said in a statement on Thursday that an Oxford University study found that three doses of its vaccine – the initial two-dose vaccine followed by a booster shot – are effective against the variant.The three doses gave patients a similar antibody level against Omicron as two doses of the vaccine did against the Delta variant, they said..“Neutralising antibody levels against Omicron following a third dose boost of Vaxzevria were broadly similar to levels achieved after two doses against the Delta...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO