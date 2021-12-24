ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Empower Clinics Subsidiary MediSure Submits Health Canada Application For Its Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Tests

 1 day ago

Health Canada Approval Opens a Path For Increased Sales and Distribution of MediSure Branded Rapid Antigen Tests In Canada. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinics#Antigen#Covid#Cse#Cbdt#Ec#Company#Io#Canadians#Empower
