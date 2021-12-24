ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Cadillac Escalade Gets New 10-speed Automatic Transmission

By Sam McEachern
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gasoline V8-powered 2022 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV have received a new version of the GM 10-speed automatic transmission. This same change was also applied to the 2022 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, as well as the 2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban. Just as with those models, Cadillac Escalade models...

MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded New 2022 Chevy Corvette?

No one expects the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette to be a bargain. However, with its extreme performance, this sports car provides excellent value. But is it still a good value when fully loaded with extras? Let’s take a look at the range-topping 2022 Chevy Corvette, which trim level is the best, and whether you’d be better off upgrading to, say, an entry-level Ferrari.
CarBuzz.com

There's Bad News About The 2022 Ford Mustang

Bad news, muscle car fans: the Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 are being downgraded for the 2022 model year. Back in October, Ford announced the naturally aspirated 5.0 Coyote V8 that powers the Mustang GT and Mach 1 will lose 10 horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque to comply with tighter emissions regulations when the 2022 models launch next year.
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
Carscoops

Custom Shop Is Transforming The C8 Corvette Into A V12-Powered Cadillac Supercar

A U.S. tuning company by the name of Competition Carbon that appears to specialize in Corvettes and Lamborghinis plans to turn the current Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into the mid-engined Cadillac supercar that we never had. This wild custom creation will be unveiled at SEMA 2022 and consists of an intricate...
motor1.com

Chevy Corvette C2 restomod on the way with Lamborghini V10 engine

A 1960s Corvette C2 with a Lamborghini engine would be a match made in heaven for many enthusiasts. The restomod specialists at American Legends Builds make this dream into a reality with the assistance of designer Karan Adivi for shaping the car's appearance. Timeless lines. Adivi posted the first renderings...
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Cadillac Escalade Price of Over $100,000 Worth Paying?

The Sport Platinum top trim level of a 2022 Cadillac Escalade price is more than $100,000. Is the massive price tag worth it when buying a gigantic SUV like the Escalade? There are tons of other SUV options available in the market for a more affordable price. What’s so great about a Cadillac Escalade to make it worth more than $100,000?
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Crate Engine Gets Price Increase After Debut

As Ford Authority reported last month, Ford’s supercharged 5.2L Predator V8 – which cranks out 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque in the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – is now available to purchase as a crate engine in addition to being available through the Ford Parts catalog, a fact that Ford Authority exclusively reported last November. However, the Shelby GT500 crate engine has received a price increase roughly a month after its launch, from the original price of $25,995 to $27,295.
The Car Connection

Ford Maverick: Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a compact pickup truck with a crew cab and a small bed. It's not powerful, it doesn't tow much, and the interior's covered in more plastic than an indoor playground. It's basic and it's brilliant. Powered by a standard hybrid engine with an EPA-rated 37 mpg combined, the Maverick starts at about $21,500, which is less than half of what the average car shopper pays for a new car. Its value and versatility make it a finalist for our Best Car To Buy 2022 award.
gmauthority.com

2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro To Produce 1,100 Horsepower: Video

The 2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro will produce 1,100 horsepower, Speciality Vehicle Engineering has revealed. Speciality Vehicle Engineering (SVE), which is based out of New Jersey, has made a name for itself by reviving the iconic Yenko name for a series of specially tuned, limited-edition GM vehicles. The company is upping the ante in the New Year, laying out plans this week to release a new 2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro Stage II producing an eye-popping 1,100 horsepower.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac CT4 And CT4-V Configurators Now Live

The online configurator tools for the 2022 Cadillac CT4 and 2022 Cadillac CT4-V are now live on the American luxury automaker’s website. This online tool allows users to select their preferred trim level, exterior and interior colors and preferred options and accessories for the Cadillac CT4, as well as the CT4-V and CT4-V Blackwing performance variants.
CARS
Carscoops

Chevrolet’s Decade Old Miray Concept Was The Original Corvette E-Ray

Chevrolet is working on a hybrid Corvette, which has been tentatively dubbed the E-Ray. It’s expected to have a 6.2-liter V8 engine as well as a small battery pack that powers a pair of front-mounted electric motors. This is rumored to give the car all-wheel drive and a combined output of around 650 hp (485 kW / 659 PS)
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Performance Coupe Almost Took On Ferrari In The 1980s

The 1980s were a tough time for Ford Motor Company, as it found itself on the verge of bankruptcy and looking to break out of its proverbial rut with new and exciting products. That included the a high-performance version of its best-selling Taurus sedan, the SHO, which wound up failing largely due to its mainstream brethren’s success. However, a mid-engine, Ferrari-fighting Ford performance coupe almost wound up being produced, and its story is covered in a new book by author Steve Saxty called Secret Fords Volume Two, as The Drive was first to report.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Legendary Chevy S10 Makes A Triumphant Return

The Chevy S10 is back, but not for us. The nameplate is returning to Chevy Mexico as a low-priced midsized pickup truck in Latin markets. This is not related to the Brazilian S10, which is rebadged here as the Chevy Colorado, but was born in a partnership with China's SAIC Motors, which is partners with GM.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Testing Advanced Autonomous Tech On Last-Gen Cadillac Escalade

GM Authority spy photographers have captured images of a previous-generation Cadillac Escalade testing future autonomous, hands-free driving tech. Our sharp-eyed photographers captured two separate Cadillac Escalade vehicles testing varying degrees of camera and sensor technology. The most eye-catching technology array was seen applied to a burgundy Cadillac Escalade with a Leica Pegasus: Two sensor platform mounted on its roof. The Leica Pegasus: Two, according to the German optics company, “is a multi-sensor mobile platform,” that incorporates two back-to-back cameras to create a 360-degree image. It also stitches data from the 360-degree image with data from the sensor’s LiDar to create “full digital reality captures.”
CARS
MotorAuthority

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

Mark this moment in history, because the flag's been planted and this is the end. The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the unicorn enthusiasts waited for rather impatiently. Now it exists, but it likely won't for long as Cadillac switches to an all-electric lineup. Whether the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing wins the...
CARS
gmauthority.com

These Cadillac Models Will Get Limited Park Assist Availability

Certain Cadillac models will have limited availability of the Rear Park Assist feature and Front and Rear Park Assist feature. The limited availability of these two parking features will go into effect for Cadillac models produced on or after December 20th, 2021. The reduced availability is the result of the ongoing global microchip shortage.
CARS
The Car Connection

2022 Jeep Wagoneer vs. 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer: Compare SUVs

With its new full-size 2022 Wagoneer and 2022 Grand Wagoneer SUVs, Jeep has effectively drawn a line between the premium and luxury classes. The closest thing Jeep had to a premium vehicle was the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which just expanded with a third row in the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. That makes three three-row SUVs launched within a year from a brand that had none for decades, despite defining the SUV segment.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

All-Electric Mach-E Nearly Outsells Gas-Powered Mustang as Ford Accelerates EV Push

Until recently an also-ran in the battery-electric vehicle market, Ford Motor Co. is on the fast track to become the emerging segment’s second-largest player — though it will face a tough battle during the next couple years as competitors flood the market with new offerings. In a surprise development, Ford’s...
CARS

Comments / 0

