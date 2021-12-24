ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressional panel to investigate Live Nation & its role deadly Astroworld tragedy

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HzTJ_0dVLhJ7U00

CNN – A congressional panel will investigate Live Nation Entertainment, the concert promoter behind the tragic Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured last month.

The House Oversight Committee announced Wednesday that it was launching a bipartisan investigation into “the roles and responsibilities for Astroworld Festival, security planning for the event, and the steps Live Nation Entertainment took after being made aware that law enforcement had declared the event a ‘mass casualty event.’ “

The Houston festival on Nov. 5 turned deadly after the crowd surged toward an outer stage where headliner Travis Scott was performing, CNN reported. Ten died from “compression asphyxia,” according to the medical examiner, and hundreds of others were injured.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” The panel said in a letter to Live Nation. “The panel noted reports of inadequate security and medical staff at the venue, the placement of barricades, and a failure to heed warning signs.”

The letter added that members of the panel are “concerned by reports about Live Nation’s conduct following Astroworld Festival,” considering the company’s “long line of other tragic events and safety violations.”

“We are assisting local authorities in their investigation and will of course share information with the Committee as well,” Live National said in a statement to CNN. “Safety is core to live events and Live Nation engages in detailed security planning in coordination with local stakeholders including law enforcement, fire and EMT professionals.”

The panel has requested information from live Nation by Jan. 7 as well as a briefing on Jan. 12, according to CNN.

Records on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration website show that Live Nation has been fined or sued on a variety of issues over the past decade. This includes an incident in 2018 when someone was struck in the head by a 6-foot metal post and hospitalized.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

DC Bar Restores Convicted FBI Russiagate Forger to ‘Good Standing’ Amid Irregularities and Leniency

A former senior FBI lawyer who falsified a surveillance document in the Trump-Russia investigation has been restored as a member in "good standing" by the District of Columbia Bar Association even though he has yet to finish serving out his probation as a convicted felon, according to disciplinary records obtained by RealClearInvestigations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Daily Mail

Judge allows Capitol rioter accused of assaulting officers to go to his best friend and co-defendant's wedding in Florida - where one of the guests could include a third co-accused who has so far evaded arrest

A Capitol rioter out on bail after being charged with assaulting cops at the building on January 6 will be allowed to travel to Florida to attend his best friend and co-accused's bachelor party and wedding, a federal judge has ruled. Joseph Hutchinson III, 25, of Albany, Georgia will head...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Cnn#Live Nation Its#Live Nation Entertainment#Live Nation#Live National#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

America's biggest vaccine holdouts aren't Republicans - they're young people who think COVID only poses a risk to the elderly, new data analysis finds

Americans who've avoided getting a COVID vaccine are more likely to have done so because they're young, and not because they're right wing, recent data analysis has found. Professor Anthony DiMaggio, who works in the political science department at Lehigh University, said the contrast in vaccination updates between Americans aged over 65 and under was far more marked than the difference in shot uptake between Democrats and Republicans.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Sacramento

Department Of Justice Awards More Than $125 Million In Grants Under The Stop School Violence Act

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS13) — The Department of Justice announced Thursday that the STOP School Violence Act will provide roughly $126 million in funding to improve school safety. The grants will help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students, and implement evidence-based threat assessments. “The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Schools must be safe places to learn, and today’s investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they...
EDUCATION
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy