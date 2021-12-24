ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Westboro Fire Dept. Warns Holiday Travelers After Friday Morning Rollover Accident

By Jim McKeever
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFire officials are urging drivers to use caution on the road after a car rolled over in Westboro, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. The Westboro Fire Department tweeted out an image of car laying on its side...

cbslocal.com

2 People Found Dead in Submerged Vehicle in Flooded Millbrae Underpass

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — Two people were found dead inside a submerged vehicle in a flooded underpass in Millbrae Thursday morning, authorities said. A spokesman for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters responded at about 5:45 a.m. to reports of flooding at Hemlock Ave. and E. Hillcrest Blvd. in Millbrae, where E. Hillcrest passes under Caltrain tracks.
MILLBRAE, CA
WIVB

Christmas morning fire destroys West Seneca Highway Dept. building including multiple snow plows

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The West Seneca Highway Department building and some equipment inside is destroyed, including multiple snow plows. “Other vehicles they were able to get out, some may have some damage. There’s a few vehicles that have tar dripped on them from the roof but all in all it could’ve been much worse,” said West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson.
WEST SENECA, NY
cbslocal.com

Multiple People Killed In Freeway Crash In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Multiple people have died in a crash along Interstate 5 in Woodland, officials said Wednesday evening. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway north of the Highway 113 off-ramp, according to the Woodland Fire Department. It is unclear at...
WOODLAND, CA
State
Massachusetts State
NECN

Medical Helicopter Called to Serious Crash on I-495 in Andover

A serious crash on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts, on Tuesday sent two people to local hospitals and partially closed the highway for a period of time during the evening commute, state police said. Troopers responded to the scene on I-495 southbound in the area of the Chandler Road Overpass...
ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

‘Cars Sliding Off The Roads’: Massachusetts Drivers Asked To Avoid Travel On Icy Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts drivers are being asked to avoid traveling on Christmas morning after freezing rain turned roads icy. Massachusetts State Police said “icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state” and “troopers are responding to cars sliding off the roads. They shared a photo of a car off a slippery road in Central Massachusetts. “If you can avoid or delay driving please do so,” police said. Icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state. Patrols in the Troops are responding to cars sliding off the roads. Roads are being treated. If you can avoid or delay driving please do so. This photo is from central Mass., Troop C. Stay safe. https://t.co/XzKn6ouSoK pic.twitter.com/kJMlNip3Xz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 25, 2021 MassDOT had as many as 948 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations statewide Saturday morning. From the Marlboro to New Hampshire, where there was a 15-car crash due to icy conditions, signs along I-495 read “Reduce Speed For Black Ice.” The Topsfield DPW also said conditions are “extremely icy” Saturday morning. In Wilmington, police said residents are seeing icy conditions all over town. “We have received numerous 911 calls for crashes and people slipping and falling on the ice,” police said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbc11news.com

One dead, three transported to hospital after rollover accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - UPDATE (Dec. 24 at 3 p.m.): Utah Highway Patrol along with Lower Valley Fire District responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on I-70 earlier Friday. The LVFD first received calls of the accident at 11:01 a.m. According to LVFD, one person was pronounced dead on...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS San Francisco

Driver Dies After Driving Off Martinez Pier, Despite Heroic Rescue Efforts

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Despite a three-hour effort to rescue her and her vehicle, a woman died after driving off a pier into the Martinez Marina Thursday night. At around 11:45 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Department received reports of a car that crashed into the Carquinez Strait, in the Martinez Marina. A diver with the Contra Costa County Fire Department dove into the freezing water to tie a rope around the vehicle so a tow truck could pull it from the marina, according to Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Vito Impastato. First responders worked as quickly as possible as the tide was coming in. Car sitting Martinez Marina after driving off pier. (Craig Cannon/KPIX) After removing the vehicle from the water, responders discovered the victim sitting in the driver’s seat. While the rain and fog impeding vision could’ve been responsible for the accident, Impastato said it was unclear what caused the driver to drive off the pier. First responders from the Contra Costa County Fire, the Martinez Police and Pittsburg Fire departments all contributed to the rescue efforts, which lasted nearly three hours in the rain. The victim, possibly a woman, had not been identified by press time. The accident was under investigation.
MARTINEZ, CA
NECN

Driver Dead in Car Crash on I-95 in Mansfield

A driver died when their car crashed on Interstate 95 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said. The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway, before Exit 12, just before 11:40 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said. The car, a Honda Accord, crashed into the median and hit...
MANSFIELD, MA
1380kcim.com

Churdan Man Uninjured In Sunday Rollover Accident

A Churdan man escaped injury in a rollover accident Sunday. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on 140th Street and N Avenue, east of Churdan at approximately 2:55 p.m. Twenty-year-old Jonathan Thede lost control of the 2004 Dodge Dakota he was driving and rolled into the ditch. The Dakota was totaled in the accident.
CHURDAN, IA
WETM

Elmira home suffers damage after early morning fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Fire Fighters IAFF Local 709 shared images of an early morning house fire on the 400 block of W. Third Street on Wednesday. Upon arrival, firefighters could see flames in the front of the house and made a forced entry into the home. Firefighters quickly put out the flames and spent hours hitting hot spots between boards and tucked into corners.
ELMIRA, NY
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after Christmas morning rollover crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF KICKAPOO (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County Saturday morning. According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, two people were in a car heading south on Highway 131 between Viola and Readstown when the 68-year-old driver hit a patch of black ice going around a curve and spun off of the roadway at 9:43 a.m. Christmas morning.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Accident Fatality Occurs in Evening Rio Linda Accident

Single-Vehicle Accident at Rio Linda Intersection Causes Fatality. A rollover accident fatality was reported in Rio Linda on December 22 in a single-vehicle collision. The crash occurred at the intersection of Rio Linda and Marysville boulevards around 9:44 a.m. The incident report filed by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the overturned vehicle was discovered on the right-hand side of the intersection about 75 feet off the roadway in a muddy area.
RIO LINDA, CA
localsyr.com

Family of six displaced after fire in the City of Syracuse Tuesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just after midnight Tuesday morning the Syracuse Police department responded to a house fire at 119 Merrell Road, between Bellevue Ave and Huntington Road. It was later determined that all occupants of the home were able to escape prior to the fire department’s arrival, officials...
SYRACUSE, NY
Wausau Daily Herald

One person dies in a Lincoln County house fire Friday morning

PINE RIVER – One person is dead after a house fire Friday morning in the town of Pine River, about five miles southeast of Merrill. The Pine River Volunteer Fire Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a house fire at W185 State 64 just before 6 a.m. Friday. Flames were coming out the windows of the house when they arrived. One person was located inside the house and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
CBS Sacramento

House Fire In Gold River Early Friday Morning

GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Gold River early Friday morning, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. Crews responded at around 1 a.m. Friday morning on Gold Hill Road in Gold River. The fire reportedly started in the garage and then spread to the entire house. The woman who lived there is now displaced, however, the fire has been extinguished. At approximately 0100hrs, Metro Fire responded for a structure fire on Gold Hill rd in Gold River. pic.twitter.com/nqQSjxfHWM — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 17, 2021    

