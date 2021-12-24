ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOPD suspends officers for double-dipping payroll

By Kenny Kuhn
 2 days ago

The New Orleans Police Department says they have suspended several officers for two days for taking advantage of a pay system that inadvertently allowed the officers to be paid for secondary off-duty security work while also being paid their regular on-duty pay hours.

“As part of the individual agreements, these officers will each serve two-day suspensions and receive letters of reprimand, which will go into their permanent records. Per NOPD policy, officers may utilize furlough days in lieu of suspension for up to 10 days,” the department said in a statement.

The NOPD suspended the officer for two days as part of an agreement with the Independent Police Monitor.

“While these corrective actions have been agreed upon by all parties involved, this does not mean the investigation ends here.” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “As I have previously stated, the NOPD and IPM take this situation very seriously. We are working with the Office of Police Secondary Employment to identify and correct any gaps or human errors in the process. We also continue to work with the IPM to conduct a systemic review of each violation of our secondary employment policy. Through this investigation, we will hold accountable all officers found to be in violation.”

