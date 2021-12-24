ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals finally acknowledge blowout loss to Detroit Lions in hilarious video

By Brian Manzullo, Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago
The Arizona Cardinals lost 30-12 to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, but you wouldn't haven known it by looking at their official Twitter account earlier this week.

The account "mysteriously" stopped tweeting midway through the game, as the Lions were routing the Cardinals for just their second win of the season. This prompted football fans near and far to rip the Cardinals, who entered the game tied for the NFL's best record, for not acknowledging the final score and losing to one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Then finally on Thursday afternoon, four days after the game, the Cardinals' Twitter account posted this 1-minute video of their mascot, Big Red, with flash cards, saying, "at Christmas, you tell the truth," with "Silent Night" playing in the background. It's an homage to a memorable scene from "Love Actually" where Mark admits his love for Juliet.

The rest, well, you just have to watch.

Well played, Cardinals.

The Lions (2-11-1) next play the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Contact Brian Manzullo: bmanzullo@freepress.com.

#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Detroit Lions#Big Red#The Atlanta Falcons
