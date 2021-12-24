ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Woman Killed in Domestic Violence Incident; Suspect's Bond Set at $2 Million

Dayona Lee

A woman from Rock Island County, Illinois, was killed on Wednesday during a domestic incident.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Dayona Lee. The coroner confirmed that she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Rock Island Police officers responded to an assist ambulance call on Wednesday morning. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division immediately launched a homicide investigation, and 27-year-old Shawn D. Boyd was quickly identified as a suspect.

Speaking to OurQuadCities.com, her mother, Dawn Lobley, said Boyd had been violent toward her daughter in the past.

“I already knew he had did something to her. I knew it was him when they said something happened at her house because he was abusive to her before,” said Lobley. “He had blackened both of her eyes, and he was just a piece of crap. For right now, we know that she was shot in the head. She did die instantly, so she did not suffer. That’s another thing we are grateful for…that she didn’t suffer. We just don’t understand why he would leave the kids in there and wait that long to call for help.”

Boyd turned himself in hours later. He was charged with first-degree murder. A 10% cash bond was set at $2 million. Boyd also had two outstanding warrants in Iowa for a weapons offense and parole violations.

Shawn Boyd

Boyd was remanded to the Rock Island County Jail pending.

Lobley urges people to speak out about domestic violence.

“You guys, domestic violence is not a joke,” she says. “You need to reach out to somebody and get help because, if not, you’ll end up like my daughter.”

cynthia carruthers
1d ago

many condolences, to the family ..pray that justice be served in the highest form ...I'm very admit about domestic violence punishment..there's no reason to take a life ...she was 26 years old ..I feel 260 year consecutive sentence term , is justifiable ..

Savage Queen
1d ago

❤🕊🙏💜 fly high hon.. I feel anyone who murders another individual shouldn't be given a bond at all..hope she gets the justice she deserves..

Corey Horton
1d ago

where are the democrats where's blm where's antifa where's all the shitbag liberals on this wow no out cry for this woman where's big mouth Am Sharpton oh I'm sorry I forgot this doesn't fit all of their narrative

Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
Shine My Crown

Washington, DC Woman Killed By Man Who Stalked Her for 20 Years

A family in Washington, DC, feel deeply let down by the system after a loved one was brutally murdered by a man who allegedly stalked her for more than two decades. Washington, DC police responded to a report of a burglary at the home of 71-year-old Sylvia Matthews on the morning of Dec. 3. An individual had smashed the windows of Matthews' SUV. Police arrived and did not find the suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shine My Crown

Suspect Arrested for the Hit and Run Killing of Atlanta Woman

Jasmine Gaither courtesy of Brittany Flournoy's GoFundMe. Dekalb County police say they have arrested a driver who hit an Atlanta woman with his car before fleeing on foot. After a four-vehicle crash on Friday evening, the drivers and passengers pulled over the side of I-85 to wait for officers--- except Lester C. Rodriguez. Jasmine Gaither was standing on the side of I-85 southbound near North Druid Hills when Rodriguez struck her.
ATLANTA, GA
Shine My Crown

Black and Missing: Can You Help Find Yasmin Acree?

Yasmin Acree disappeared from her home on Jan. 15, 2008. She was 15. At the time, Yasmin was living with her now-deceased adoptive mother, who was also her aunt by marriage. She was last seen at the home with her mother’s boyfriend. The Chicago Police Department considered that Yasmin had run away from home.
CHICAGO, IL
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

