Illinois Woman Killed in Domestic Violence Incident; Suspect's Bond Set at $2 Million

Dayona Lee

A woman from Rock Island County, Illinois, was killed on Wednesday during a domestic incident.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Dayona Lee. The coroner confirmed that she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Rock Island Police officers responded to an assist ambulance call on Wednesday morning. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division immediately launched a homicide investigation, and 27-year-old Shawn D. Boyd was quickly identified as a suspect.

Speaking to OurQuadCities.com, her mother, Dawn Lobley, said Boyd had been violent toward her daughter in the past.

“I already knew he had did something to her. I knew it was him when they said something happened at her house because he was abusive to her before,” said Lobley. “He had blackened both of her eyes, and he was just a piece of crap. For right now, we know that she was shot in the head. She did die instantly, so she did not suffer. That’s another thing we are grateful for…that she didn’t suffer. We just don’t understand why he would leave the kids in there and wait that long to call for help.”

Boyd turned himself in hours later. He was charged with first-degree murder. A 10% cash bond was set at $2 million. Boyd also had two outstanding warrants in Iowa for a weapons offense and parole violations.

Shawn Boyd

Boyd was remanded to the Rock Island County Jail pending.

Lobley urges people to speak out about domestic violence.

“You guys, domestic violence is not a joke,” she says. “You need to reach out to somebody and get help because, if not, you’ll end up like my daughter.”