NORAD tracking Santa's journey for the 66th year

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 1 day ago
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The North American Aerospace Defense Command is marking its 66th year of tracking Santa Claus' journey across the globe, with updates available online and via phone.

NORAD, which is responsible for airspace security over the United States and Canada, began tracking Santa at 6 a.m. EST Friday and St. Nick's journey across the globe can be tracked live on NORAD's website.

Updates are also available via a hotline, 1-877-HI-NORAD.

"Due to COVID concerns, the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center will have fewer phone operators, so callers who do not reach a volunteer will hear a regularly updated recording as to Santa's current location," NORAD said in announcing this year's Santa tracker.

Tracking information can also be accessed via Amazon Alexa devices, OnStar and the Bing search engine.

NORAD has been tracking Santa since 1955, when a local newspaper's ad for a hotline to allow children to speak to Santa featured a number misprint.

"Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty, U.S. Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD," NORAD said. "Col. Shoup was quick to realize a mistake had been made, and assured the child he was Santa."

alaskasnewssource.com

NORAD’s Alaska region to track Santa across the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Inside a heavily fenced building on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, an elite and specialized crew of men and women are using sophisticated and highly advanced radar, satellite, and flight technology, keeping a watchful eye over the Alaska sky every day of every year. Tomorrow night, however, is not an ordinary Friday night, especially to little boys and girls who have especially good all year long.
UPI News

