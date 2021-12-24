ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need your car towed? AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ service is available for free through the holidays

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA will reactivate its program to keep impaired drivers off the roads this Christmas.

“Tow to Go” starts at 6 p.m. Friday.

If you’ve indulged too much, you can call AAA and they will send a tow truck to bring you and your car to a safe place.

The service is free even if you’re not a AAA member.

It runs through Monday, Jan. 3.

You can call 855-TOW-2-GO for the service.

