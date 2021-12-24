Need your car towed? AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ service is available for free through the holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA will reactivate its program to keep impaired drivers off the roads this Christmas.
“Tow to Go” starts at 6 p.m. Friday.
If you’ve indulged too much, you can call AAA and they will send a tow truck to bring you and your car to a safe place.
The service is free even if you’re not a AAA member.
It runs through Monday, Jan. 3.
You can call 855-TOW-2-GO for the service.
