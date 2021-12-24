ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Person Place Thing featuring Architect Elizabeth Diller

wamc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Diller is an architect and partner in Diller Scofidio + Renfro, which...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

Young Architects 21 JUST

The Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers is an annual competition, series of lectures, exhibition, and publication organized by the Architectural League of New York. For more than thirty years the League Prize has recognized outstanding and provocative work by up-and-coming North American architects and designers. The 2019 competition theme, Just, asked entrants to consider the just in how they approach the practice of architecture, whether through experimentation in research and design advocacy or by advancing speculative and applied techniques within the discipline.
DESIGN
wmagazine.com

Suchi Reddy, Architect of Serenity

“I get the question ‘What’s your style?’ a lot,” says Suchi Reddy, with a weary laugh. It’s not a question any architect necessarily wants to answer. But for Reddy, it’s a particular challenge. Since founding her firm, Reddymade Architecture and Design, in 2002, Reddy has tackled a dizzying array of projects, from sprawling private homes to apartment interiors to commercial and institutional commissions around the world. Along with the diversity of her portfolio, the New York-based architect’s aesthetic defies any kind of easy shorthand: by turns refined and playful, inventive and familiar, Reddymade’s catalogue of built work is all but impossible to pigeonhole. But she does have a preferred descriptor for her singular approach. “In the end,” she says, “I say ‘I’m a Serene-ist.’”
DESIGN
ArchDaily

House For Artists / Apparata Architects

Playful design. A House for Artists has a dual role as both a public and domestic building, made up from a playful tectonic of stacked shapes with clear structural legibility. A two-storey triangular form allows for variation from the standard apartment type, and better connects to the surrounding terraced housing and blocks. The upper floors provide twelve apartments, while the ground floor, set out at a larger rhythm, accommodates an ongoing public art programme.
VISUAL ART
Daily News

Award-winning author Joan Didion, acclaimed voice of ‘New Journalism,’ dead at age 87

Renowned writer Joan Didion, who emerged as a distinctive voice in the “New Journalism” of the 1960s to launch a decades-long and widely lauded career as an author, essayist and screenwriter, died Thursday at her Manhattan home. She was 87. The cause of her death was complications from Parkinson’s disease, according a statement from her publisher, Penguin Random House. “One of the the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Duchamp
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ArchDaily

Experience Center / CnT Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Chennai metropolitan at close proximity to the city’s transit hub, the site is approached from a highly buzzing Poonamalli high road. Three key components- a marketing office, an Experience center, and a Construction site office are the core of the facility. ‘‘Journey through the project reveals intricately detailed spatial sequences carefully crafted by the thoughtful blend of Architecture, Landscape, and Interior design. Visual frames and experiences unfold in layers to keep the visitor captivated & intrigued throughout.’’
INTERIOR DESIGN
mymodernmet.com

Photographer Compiles 64 Fox Face Portraits To Highlight Their Different Features and Varying Personalities

Many photographers have a muse, or a subject that inspires their passion for image-making. For Roeselien Raimond, it’s foxes. It’s been over a decade since she first began photographing the wild creatures, and during that time, she's snapped 64 fox faces. To demonstrate the breadth of her portraiture, she’s arranged them all in a dazzling eight-by-eight photo mosaic. Some of the portraits show foxes giving a steely-eyed stare while there are others who have clearly found their moment of zen. Together, the many images represent the nuances found among the fascinating creatures.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diller Scofidio Renfro
AFP

Joan Didion, a US literary icon, dead at 87

Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in New Journalism with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87. Known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, Didion died at her home in Manhattan of Parkinson's disease, the New York Times said, citing her publisher. Didion's early work included her seminal 1968 essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- as well as "The White Album," another essay collection focusing on LA, and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives. Decades after her heyday as a Hollywood socialite, screenwriter, essayist and novelist, Didion found herself again in the spotlight for her searingly honest writing on bereavement following a harrowing double tragedy.
MUSIC
wamc.org

Strange Universe 12/19/21

This weekend, especially Sunday morning the 26th, we reach the very middle of the waning period, the last quarter moon, so — confusingly enough – you can call it a quarter Moon or a half moon. It shows the month’s most perfect lunar details through any telescope. See it for yourself by going out right now if it’s Sunday morning, and looking to the west. This last quarter moon hovers in the darkest-blue part of the entire sky, so it really pops out.
ASTRONOMY
wamc.org

Filmmaker John Waters puts his own spin on Christmas

In 2004, Waters shared music from his album A John Waters Christmas, an anthology of catchy, entertaining and ridiculous holiday songs that reflect his fascination with the odd and unusual. Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Music
The Hollywood Reporter

Joan Didion, Screenwriter and Iconic American Author, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the intensely personal journalist and author who teamed with her late husband John Gregory Dunne to write the screenplays for such films as The Panic in Needle Park and True Confessions, has died. She was 87. Didion, whose best-selling masterpiece The Year of Magical Thinking documented her struggle to cope with the sudden 2003 death of Dunne and was adapted as a one-woman Broadway play, died Thursday at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s, Didion’s publisher, Knopf, told The Hollywood Reporter. The Year of Magical Thinking won the National Book Award and was a finalist for...
CELEBRITIES
wamc.org

Computers with Tony Yang 12/22/21

We talk computers today and welcome back Tony Yang of Gig Computers. He's here to offer possible solutions to your computer woes. Ray Graf hosts. The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org.
COMPUTERS
ARTnews

The Year in Artful Music (and Musicful Art): Sounds & Visions from 2021

In a year when the borders between art and everything else continued to grow ever more porous and open to potentiality, followers of art-adjacent music (and vice-versa) had much to appreciate. Historical examples lived on to show that the past was in many ways even more open and adventurous than the present, and then some contemporary happenings suggested we have a lot ­to look forward to in the future still. Herewith, some of 2021’s most treasured offerings in the realm of artful music (and musicful art). The Velvet Underground Todd Haynes’s impressionistic documentary about the multimedia incubation station that was the Velvet...
VISUAL ART
IndieWire

‘The Velvet Queen’ Review: Gorgeous Quest for Tibetan Snow Leopard Paints a Cynical View of Humanity

Reflections on nature, humanity’s negligence, and mortality, as well as an inquiry into the righteousness of restraint, all propel “The Velvet Queen” (“La Panthère des Neiges”), a new documentary from director Marie Amiguet. Part travelogue, part meditation, it’s a journey in search of the elusive Tibetan snow leopard, “the spirit of the mountain” high in the Himalayas, a quest guided by Vincent Munier, a life-long naturalist, and professional wildlife photographer. Accompanying him at 16,400 ft in subzero temperatures is globetrotter and writer Sylvain Tesson, who also narrates. The two venture into the wild, beautiful, yet daunting region “unmarked by human hand,”...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Rossini to romcoms and Feldman to football: the best classical music and opera of 2021

I was a big fan of Pavel Kolesnikov’s recording of the Goldberg Variations, and it was a pleasure to be once again part of a reasonably big, focused Proms audience to hear him play the work, the same yet different, in the Royal Albert Hall. I had missed the feeling of being part of a group of thousands collectively holding our breath. Yet what’s been more striking than seeing big events return is the way in which some smaller ones have seized their chance: events such as the Oxford Lieder festival, which kept going with a huge programme including some exciting new commissions, efficiently delivered to online audiences and those in the hall. Facing the double whammy of Covid and Brexit, the resilience of the music business even in the face of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s cancelled meetings, cack-handed press releases and general indifference has been quite something. Erica Jeal.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy