During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have become more aware of the air that they breathe and how to best protect themselves from harmful pathogens in the air. This is not the first pandemic; nor will it be the last. The world has had eight pandemics since the year 1900, including the Spanish flu, which killed upwards of 50 million people between 1918 and 1920. Protecting senior citizens, the disabled and health care workers from airborne and other infections must be a multifaceted approach.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO