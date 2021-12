Minnesota has identified 65 cases of omicron COVID, and health officials say the latest variant is responsible for over half of the new cases in Minnesota:. Officials say it’s an exponential increase, and note that two “monoclonal antibody” therapies, used after a person contracts COVID, are ineffective against omicron. Health officials say there’s evidence that omicron spreads much more easily than other variants. They’re urging Minnesotans — even those who are vaccinated and without symptoms — to get tested for COVID before holiday gatherings to make sure they’re not unknowingly spreading the virus. They say everyone age five and up should be vaccinated, and Minnesotans 16 and older should get a booster when they’re due (six months after receiving Pfizer or Moderna, two months after Johnson & Johnson.) And mask-up in indoor public settings or while traveling.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO