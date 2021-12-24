ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

COVID puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world

By JACK JEFFERY, DAVID McHUGH and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Bethlehem and Frankfurt to London and Boston, the surging coronavirus put a damper on Christmas Eve for a second year, forcing churches to cancel or scale back services and disrupting travel plans and family gatherings. Drummers and bagpipers marched through Bethlehem to smaller than usual crowds after new...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What do Muslims do on Christmas?

As the UK gears up for a Christmas full of uncertainty, there’s a community of us for whom this festive period tends to pass uneventfully. For many Muslims, Christmas is just like any normal day in the calendar year, but acts as more of a marker for a period of rest and winding down as the rest of the country comes to a halt.I, like many other Muslims, spend much of the time leading up to this period answering different variations of the “What are you doing for Christmas?” question. It’s a question that, depending on my mood and my...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
CBS Denver

Christmas Eve Tamales Are A Tradition For Many Latino Families

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of Coloradans waited in line on Christmas Eve to get their share of tamales from a North Denver staple. (credit: CBS) “Just came to grab a few tamales,” said George Garcia. “It’s always nice to just carry on traditions and to follow them.” While many Latino families choose to make their own tamales, those who aren’t able to rely on restaurants like La Casita off of 35th and Tejon. For many Latino families, tamales are a Christmas must-have. Theodore Talamantez grew up making tamales with his family since he was a kid, but this year he wasn’t able to because he...
DENVER, CO
AFP

Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for second year

Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue to counter the isolation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, as billions around the world marked a second Christmas under the shadow of the coronavirus. In a time of pandemic, Pope Francis also asked God to "open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care -- and vaccines in particular -- are provided to those peoples who need them most".
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Independent

Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in biblical Bethlehem

The biblical town of Bethlehem is gearing up for its second straight Christmas Eve hit by the coronavirus -- with small crowds and gray, gloomy weather dampening celebrations Friday in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.A ban on nearly all incoming air traffic by Israel -- the main entry point for foreign visitors heading to the occupied West Bank -- kept international tourists away for a second consecutive year. The ban is meant to slow the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, which has shaken Christmas celebrations around the world.Instead, local authorities were counting on the Holy Land’s small...
RELIGION
L'Observateur

The Royal Roots Of Today’s Christmas Traditions

(NAPSI)—Many Americans are not aware that some of the enduring Christmas traditions they enjoy every year are rooted in those started by the British Royal Family back in the 1840s. Here’s a look at a few of the more colorful:. The Christmas Tree. It all started with Queen...
WORLD
CBS Sacramento

Last-Minute COVID-19 Tests ‘Worth the Wait’ For Sacramento Families on Christmas Eve

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The line at a Sacramento COVID testing site wrapped around the building as many waited to get a last-minute test before gathering with loved ones for Christmas. St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church hosts walk-in COVID-19 testing every Friday, on Christmas Eve, even with shortened hours, the wait was between 30 minutes to upwards of an hour. The sentiment from those in line: “worth it.” “I’ve been in line 30-45 minutes, but it’s worth it,” said Sasha Jimenez, who waited in line to get a COVID test before gathering with her family on Christmas Day. Jimenez came early, before 11 a.m.,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Christmas Eve#Christmas Tree#Israeli#Dpa#Portuguese#Omicron
SFGate

Why Christmas was the best time of year to escape slavery

It was the night before Christmas, and as Jarm would remember it later, "though cold, it was as clear and beautiful as Tennessee sky could make it." He stood outside the slave cabin with his enslaver's horse, a stolen saddle full of food and a forged travel pass. He sneaked inside briefly to kiss his sleeping mother on the forehead. For her own safety and his, she couldn't know he was about to escape.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC News

Virus weighs again on Christmas festivities in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, West Bank -- Musicians banging drums and playing bagpipes marched through the biblical town of Bethlehem on Friday to the delight of smaller than usual crowds — a mix of conviviality and restraint reflected in celebrations around the world on a Christmas Eve dampened once again by the coronavirus.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
France
NewsBreak
Curfews
NewsBreak
Christmas
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Minnesota

Flight Cancellations Put A Damper On Christmas Day Travel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Instead of spending Christmas day with family, many travelers found themselves stuck at the airport. More than 950 flights within, into or out of the United States were cancelled, at least 350 more than on Christmas Eve. Airlines point to staffing shortages fueled by the Omicron variant. It comes as holiday air travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels. As of early Saturday afternoon, more than 60 flights into and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled. So far 63 flights into and out of MSP International Airport have been cancelled so far today. Travelers I spoke with are trying to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Baltimore

Some Churches Hold In-Person Christmas Eve Services, With Precautions, Amid COVID-19 Surge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Omicron variant and the latest surge in COVID cases has affected just about everything, from holiday travel to school winter breaks to hospital shortages. And now that Christmas is here, it is also affecting church services. Hampden United Methodist Church held its second Christmas Eve service Friday night. This is one of many churches whose doors were closed for the holidays last year, but now because of safety protocols like masks and vaccinations, they feel like they now can come together as a church community. But now because of safety protocols like masks and social distancing, they feel like...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy