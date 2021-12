Earl and Julie McElroy have been bringing Christmas cheer to not only their family but the community as a whole for 43 years. Julie McElroy shared that they have been living in the house for 43 years and Christmas decorating started out small in the beginning. It has since grown every year into what it is today. The outside of their home displays thousands of lights and a display that will bring the spirit of Christmas to anyone. Not only is the outside of the home bright, but they also decorate the inside of their home that is SO Merry and bright. They have a Christmas tree in literally every room of the house along with lights and decorations. Despite the debate of when it’s “appropriate” to decorate for Christmas, the family starts well before Thanksgiving to make sure the display is done for the Christmas season. She said that it’s a lot of work, but it’s rewarding, and she loves decorating every year. She shared a comment from her niece that compared their home to a Hallmark movie, and she was exactly right. The tradition doesn’t stop at the light display, Santa has been making an appearance at the home for so long they said the children that visited the home back in the day are now bringing their own children to see Santa at their home.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO